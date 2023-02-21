Died suddenly: UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, 20

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 21, 2023

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died Monday in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was 20.

No cause of death was reported.

Keeler, a 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pound sophomore from Chicago, played in seven games for the Rebels last season and had eight tackles and one sack. During the team’s offseason training program on Feb 12, he was named Rebel of the Week by coach Barry Odom.

Keeler transferred from Rutgers before the season as a redshirt freshman. He was a three-star recruit after attending Nazareth Academy in Chicago.

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” coach Odom said in a UNLV press release. “While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

“The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own,” athletic director Erick Harper said. “Our hearts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends along with his Rebel teammates.”

Keeler was an academic All-Mountain West honoree, holding a 3.80 GPA in pre-business.

“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler,” UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones and teammates during this very difficult time.”

There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Znro5j75UV — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) February 21, 2023

