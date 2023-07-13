Died suddenly: New Mexico State soccer star, 20

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 13, 2023

A New Mexico State University soccer player died suddenly just days after her 20th birthday.

Thalia Chaverria was found unresponsive in her New Mexico home Monday morning and pronounced dead by emergency responders, local reports said.

No cause of death has been reported.

Las Cruces police said in a statement they “have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity.”

Chaverria, who turned 20 on July 2, was set to begin her junior year at New Mexico State and her third season playing as a defender for the Aggies women’s soccer team.

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world,” head soccer coach Rob Baarts said. “T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us every day, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!”

“Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family,” New Mexico State director of athletics Mario Moccia said in a statement Tuesday. “Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.”

