Died suddenly: Nebraska high school football/track star Hunter Palmer, 18

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 10, 2023

Hunter Palmer, a star athlete at Wisner-Pilger High School in Nebraska, died after he suddenly collapsed during track practice on Friday, days before he was set to graduate. He was 18.

No cause of death has been reported.

Palmer was an all-district running back in football, a member of the basketball team, and a standout on the track team. During his last track and field meet on Thursday, Palmer achieved his personal best in the high jump, winning the event.

He was committed to play football for Midland University in Nebraska, which plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Hours after collapsing during track practice, Palmer died at a hospital in the city of West Point, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” said a release from the school district.

“He loved hanging out with his friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper,” Palmer’s obituary states. “His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers.”

Palmer’s funeral was held on Wednesday. He had been scheduled to graduate on Saturday.

