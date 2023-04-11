Died suddenly: Mercer University soccer player, 21

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 11, 2023

Mercer University soccer player Abdul Rasheed Babatunde Agbaje collapsed and died suddenly during a pick-up game on Monday. He was 21.

WMAZ reported that Agbaje, better known as Baba, was playing at the Macon, Georgia university’s intramural fields when he went into cardiac arrest.

The cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is planned.

“We’re heartbroken over Baba’s passing, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” Mercer men’s soccer head coach Brad Ruzzo said in a statement. “He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a Mercer Bear. Everyone who knew Baba loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed.”

Agbaje joined Mercer’s team with his brother, Salam, in the 2019 season, the school reported. In 18 appearances, he made four starts and was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Before going to the university, Agbaje helped lead McIntosh High School to the 2017 and 2019 Georgia High School Association 5A State Championships and was named the 2019 Fayette County Boy’s Co-Player of the Year by Fayette County News.

“Our hearts go out to the Agbaje family on their tragic loss and ask the Mercer family to keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” said Mercer President William D. Underwood. “Baba was an outstanding student, having been named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll, and was a valued teammate to other members of the soccer team. Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over Baba’s passing.”

