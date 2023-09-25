Died suddenly: British soccer star Maddy Cusack, 27

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 25, 2023

Sheffield United soccer star Maddy Cusack, who had just signed a new contract with the team in July, died suddenly last week, the club confirmed. She was 27.

No cause of death has been reported.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed they are not treating Cusack’s death as suspicious.

A police statement read: “We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6:35pm on Wednesday 20 September. A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Cusack joined Sheffield United in 2019 as one of the club’s most prominent midfielders. She also took on the role of a marketing executive for the club.

Last season, Cusack made her 100th appearance for the team, becoming the first player to do so.

Stephen Bettis, chief executive officer for Sheffield United, said: “This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family — she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

