Did Fulton County Court post charges against Trump before the grand jury even voted?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2023

The Fulton County, Georgia court’s website on Monday briefly posted a document listing several criminal charges against former President Donald Trump that appeared related to his contesting the 2020 election. The court quickly took the document down without explanation, Reuters reported.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Reuters reported on a list of several criminal charges to be brought against Trump, including a “serious felony” state racketeering count, and other felonies including conspiracy to commit false statements, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

The document (see below) was dated Aug. 14 but is no longer available on the court’s website.

Trump’s attorneys issued a statement slamming the action taken before the grand jury had “even deliberated.”

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process,” attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little said in a statement issued by the Trump campaign.

“This was not a simple administrative mistake,” the statement continued. “A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception.”

Jack Posobiec of Human Events posted on Telegram: “According to Reuters, Fulton County posted charges to their docket BEFORE the grand jury had even finished. This means the grand jury has been completely tainted. How can they objectively vote on charges when they’ve already heard of the decision to charge?”

The Associated Press noted: “It was unclear why the list was posted while grand jurors were still hearing from witnesses. … It was also unclear whether grand jurors were aware on Monday that the filing was posted online. They still would need to vote on charges, so the counts listed in the posting may or may not ultimately be brought against Trump.”

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that if Trump is indicted by Democrat Fulton County DA Fani WIllis, the entire process will likely play out on live television.

“Unlike federal or Manhattan courts, where the former president appeared for his three previous arraignments, Georgia law requires that cameras be allowed into judicial proceedings with a judge’s approval,” the report said.





