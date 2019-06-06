Did D-Day heroes die for U.S. open borders?

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

President Trump rightly commemorated the sacrifices of American soldiers on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. On June 6, 1944, U.S. forces, along with British and Canadian soldiers, launched an historic invasion of Nazi-occupied Western Europe on the beaches of Normandy, France.

Their bravery and valor will live on forever, liberating the Continent from the darkness of fascism. These young patriotic men, many of them only 18-20, saved freedom, liberty and civilization from Hitler’s barbarism. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid.

Yet, most Americans today fail to understand how close Hitler came to winning World War II.

On Sept. 1, 1939, Nazi Germany in alliance with Soviet Russia attacked Poland. Within three weeks, the mighty Wehrmacht smashed the courageous Poles. It is forgotten, but at the time Poland had the most effective and strongest military in Eastern Europe — obviously, outside of the Red Army. That the Poles were crushed so quickly, stunned the Western allies, especially Britain and France. The Western democracies had guaranteed Poland’s borders; hence, Germany’s invasion triggered an all-out European war.

Hitler directed his vast armies to the West, and later to the Balkans and Central Europe. Like dominoes, one country after another fell to Nazi Germany’s Blitzkrieg — Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Yugoslavia, Greece, Albania. The crown jewel, however, was the citadel of Western Europe: France. Within five weeks, the land of Napoleon, Louis IV and Charles “The Hammer” Martel was smashed.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill took a secret flight to meet with French leaders as German forces were at the gates of Paris. Churchill implored them to fight the advancing Wehrmacht street by street, alley by alley if necessary. The French leadership responded: “What? Paris a city in ruins. Never.” Churchill, depressed, despondent and besieged, realized the stark truth: France was about to surrender. Britain stood alone.

Privately, Churchill admitted that England could not defeat a German onslaught. If Berlin ordered a cross-Channel invasion, Churchill believed that the Germans would suffer massive casualties and he was prepared to use chemical and biological weapons, but that Britain would eventually be subjugated. Churchill understood that the fate of the West ultimately rested on one nation—and one nation alone: America.

Hitler, however, kept rolling. On June 22, 1941, he launched Operation Barbarossa — the invasion of Stalin’s Russia. He bragged to his generals that all German forces had to do was “kick the door down” and “the entire rotten structure” would collapse. Again, the Fuehrer seemed prophetic. German armies advanced deep into Soviet territory. Stalin’s communist empire — with its gulags, captive nations, millions of victims and repressive police state — was crumbling under the weight of the Nazi onslaught. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Byelorussia — all were gobbled up by rampaging German forces. Some, like many Ukrainians, remembering Stalin’s genocidal 1932-1933 famine, initially welcomed the Germans as liberators. The U.S. media predicted that, for Christmas, Hitler would be dining in Moscow. Only divine intervention, they said, could stop him.

And God finally answered. On Dec. 7, 1941, a day that will live in infamy, Imperial Japan attacked — and destroyed—America’s Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor. Three days later, Hitler made the greatest mistake of the war — a mistake that would spell the Third Reich’s doom. Arrogant, consumed with megalomania and drunk with power, he declared war on the United States. President Franklin D. Roosevelt immediately declared war on Nazi Germany and the Axis Powers. Churchill finally got his wish: America, the arsenal of democracy, was now in.

Yet, Europe was still under Nazi domination. The Second World War enabled Hitler to unleash the Holocaust — his “final solution” to the so-called “Jewish problem.” Auschwitz, Treblinka, Buchenwald—the Nazi death camps exterminated millions. D-Day finally opened a second front in Europe. Nearly 10,000 American soldiers would die on the first day alone—6,000 perished on Omaha Beach. Witnesses said that, as German machine guns cut down waves of allied troops disembarking from their landing ships, the sand at Omaha Beach turned red, having been soaked in blood. What those young boys did — their self-sacrifice, immense courage and ceaseless determination — revealed the greatness of America. As Trump put it, they represent some of our country’s “greatest heroes.” They achieved a miracle: They snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. They liberated Western Europe from Nazism and totalitarianism. In short, they saved the Free World.

Which begs the question: In light of the commemoration of their heroism, have we honored their legacy? The irony is that, while Americans gave up their lives to protect the nations of Europe, we are no longer defending our own country. Recently, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that the number of illegal aliens crossing our southern border has reached a 13-year record. In May alone, over 144,000 illegal aliens were apprehended by border agents — and nearly all of them are to be released into the interior of the United States. The acting CBP commissioner has now admitted that we have a “full-blown” border emergency and that our immigration system is “broken.” In other words, the United States is facing an historic invasion from the South. Our borders and national sovereignty have been effectively erased.

A nation without borders is not a nation; rather, it is a territorial jurisdiction of the New World Order. The brave men who died in Normandy did not sacrifice their lives for open borders and globalism. They died as American patriots to protect the country they love. They must be turning in their graves.

Our ruling class is squandering everything they sacrificed for and built. There is a word for that: treason.

Shame on us.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments