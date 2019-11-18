Did ABC protect ‘powerful’ traffickers? GOP demands Epstein answers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2019

House Republicans called on ABC News to reveal if the network, in its move to spike an exclusive story on pedophile Jeffrey Esptein and his network of top elites, “buried the truth” about “powerful” sex-traffickers.

In a letter to ABC News President James Goldston, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Michael McCaul, ranking member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said they were “deeply concerned that this victim, in search of justice, went to ABC News, provided information and an interview, and ABC chose to bury the truth. This was a decision that Ms. [Amy] Robach alluded was due to protecting powerful people or financial interests.”

Project Veritas on Nov. 5 released a video of ABC’s Amy Robach saying that a major story she had about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago, which reportedly named both Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew as among the wealthy pedophile’s many wealthy and powerful friends, was killed by network executives who told her the story was not ready for air.

ABC has said it will pursue and hold accountable the person who leaked the video, but the Republicans argued that “uncovering the source of the information is incomparably less important than the possibility of exposing the source of a human trafficking operation.”

The Republicans asked ABC to provide Congress with the interview of Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has alleged that Epstein used her as a teen sex slave, and explain whether any “outside forces” were involved in killing the story. Epstein killed himself in prison, according to the widely-disputed finding by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson.

In the video released by Project Veritas, Robach hinted that the Epstein story may also have been spiked because ABC did not want to offend the British royal family. Giuffre has long alleged she was delivered to Britain’s Prince Andrew for paid sex as a teenager.

The letter, which was obtained by media personality Megyn Kelly, said ABC’s decision to spike the story may have caused fewer victims to come forward and allowed more people to become victims of human trafficking.

The letter also asks if ABC News was ever given more evidence about Epstein in between the time of Robach’s 2015 interview and when authorities arrested Epstein. The letter demanded the names of those involved in the decision to kill the story as well as their reasoning.

ABC said in a statement that the story failed to meet its standards for broadcasting after Project Veritas posted Nov. 5 an off-the-air video showing Robach complaining about the network’s refusal to air her exclusive story.

In a separate statement, Robach said that she was “upset that an important video I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficing corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.”

Last week, former ABC producer Ashley Bianco said in an interview with Kelly that she was fired from her new job at CBS over the Robach video, which Bianco denied leaking.

