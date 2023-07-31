Devon Archer reportedly testifies Joe Biden talked business on more than 20 calls with son

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2023

Joe Biden, a.k.a. the “Big Guy,” was in on more than 20 business calls with his son, Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner told the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.”

Oversight Committee member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, told DailyMail.com that Archer testified that “the Bidens were in the actual business of influence peddling.”

“It’s extremely damning,” Greene said, claiming that the 20 phone conversations Archer referred to were directly about business deals.

“We have Devon Archer coming out and telling the truth that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden spoke over 20 times about his business deals, not about the weather, not about what was for lunch, about his business deals,” Greene said.

Joe Biden has long insisted that he knows nothing about his son’s foreign business dealings.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events noted in a pair of Telegram posts: “BREAKING: JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER HELD CALL WITH BURISMA OFFICIALS IN DUBAI JUST DAYS BEFORE HE FLEW TO UKRAINE IN DEC 2015 … UKRAINIAN PROSECUTOR WAS REMOVED A FEW WEEKS LATER”.

“HOLY SHLIT! BREAKING: DEVON ARCHER TESTIFIES JOE BIDEN INTERVENED TO STOP THE INVESTIGATION OF BURISMA.”

Judiciary Chairman and Oversight member Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was in the room for Archer’s deposition, told reporters that Archer had provided the committee with new information and called the meeting “very productive.”

Greene said she believed Archer’s testimony could be what “moves the needle” on a potential Biden impeachment inquiry.

Greene said that, at last week’s weekly meeting of the Republican conference, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his members: “When it’s time to vote for this, I want you to be with me on this one.”

Greene added: “We have to have 218 Republicans to vote for it. And there’s been some that just aren’t there yet, but in my opinion, the information that’s coming out today could really push many of them to get to ‘yes.’ ”

Critics say one Democrat on the committee, Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, appeared to be setting up a dementia defense by claiming that Joe Biden was aware he was on speakerphone multiple times while his son was talking business with his overseas partners but that the elder Biden only talked about “niceties” such as the weather.

“There was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them. It was just to say, ‘Hello I’m at dinner’ and there was nothing related to his business dealings,” Goldman said.

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said as he left the room of the deposition that Archer had testified “Burisma would have gone out of business sooner if the Biden brand had not been invoked. People would be intimidated to really mess with Burisma because of the Biden family brand.”

1) From a source familiar with the transcribed interview with former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer. Archer testified there was value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We have a guy [Biden] who’s a dumb son of a bitch.”

pic.twitter.com/9x0RcslXBp — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 30, 2023

