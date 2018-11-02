Despite solid anti-Semitic credentials, Jewish billionaire Soros claims anti-Semitic victimhood

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2018

It is ironic that George Soros, a man with an extensive history of anti-Semitism, claims to be a victim of anti-Semitism, a columnist wrote.

“Jewish by birth, Soros has been known to shun his Jewish heritage for decades, bringing it up only when he felt he could exploit it one way or another. And the more he seems to indulge in his alleged victimhood, the more he prompts anti-Semitism,” Rachel Ehrenfeld wrote for the American Center for Democracy on Oct. 28.

In his 1995 book “Soros on Soros”, the leftist billionaire leaves clues to his thinking: “I do not accept the rules imposed by others… I recognize that there are regimes that need to be opposed rather than accepted. And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply.”

Soros “considers himself as someone who is able to determine when the ‘normal rules’ should and shouldn’t apply. Those who oppose him he deems anti-Semitic,” Ehrenfeld wrote.

Soros grew up in an “anti-Semitic home,” joined a Hungarian Nazi collaborator (a friend of his father) as he identified Jewish property for confiscation, and often demeans Jews and gives millions to anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian and BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) groups, Ehrenfeld noted.

Related: Who is Christine Blasey Ford, Part II: The Soros connection, Sept. 18, 2018

When Soros received a device sent in the mail by Cesar Sayoc, his son, Alexander, who is also deputy Chair of his Open Society Foundations, “did not miss the opportunity to allege his father was, yet again, a victim of Donald Trump’s anti-Semitic, nationalist-political demonization,” Ehrenfeld wrote. “This claim was immediately seized on by the anti-Trump media at home and abroad.”

Also, “it took no time for the Washington Post and Trump hating Democrat politicians to blame the President, who supports Israel, and whose daughter is an observant Jewess whose Jewish husband is his trusted adviser, for the tragic anti-Semitic attack that killed 11 American Jews praying at their synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

According to Soros, Ehrenfeld wrote, “both Israel and the United States are ‘victims turning perpetrators.’ Soros, much like the virulent anti-Semitic graphic daily propaganda in the Arab newspapers, is comparing Israel’s self-defense against repeated attempts of annihilation by the Islamist/Arab terrorists to Nazi atrocities.”

Soros’s history of how Israel fought for its independence “could have been written by Noam Chomsky, Yasser Arafat or the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini,” Ehrenfeld wrote.

“After the war [World War II], Jews resorted to terrorism against the British in Palestine in order to secure a homeland in Israel,” Soros writes in The Bubble of American Supremacy. “Subsequently, after being attacked by Arab nations, Israel occupied additional territory and expelled many of the inhabitants. Eventually, the Arab victims also turned perpetrators, and Israel started suffering terrorist attacks.” By surviving Arab/Muslim violence all these years, and by defending themselves, the Israeli Jews have brought all these troubles upon themselves.”

In Soros’s mind, Ehrenfeld wrote, “Israel Jews are getting what they deserve.”

Currently, opposition has grown to Soros’s “well-funded political agenda for a globalist progressive socialist world – especially support of illegal immigration into Europe and the United States,” Ehrenfeld wrote.

As opposition to Soros increased, “so did his allegations that his opponents are anti-Semites,” Ehrenfeld wrote.

Soros filed a lawsuit against the Hungarian government over a new law to stop support for illegal immigrants, claiming the law undermines democracy and establishes a “dangerous precedent.” This, after conducting a failed three-year campaign to force his “Open-Society” and open borders views on Hungary.

Soros failed in his efforts to defeat Hungary’s Fidesz Party, the re-election of its leader and major antagonist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and the new laws to curb Soros’s political influence in Hungary through his OSF and his Central European University.

So Soros has launched “a massive propaganda campaign to denounce Orban and his government, complaining they oppose his agenda only because he is Jewish,” Ehrenfeld wrote. “While anti-Semitism is not new in Hungary or elsewhere, Soros’s allegation and victimhood claims have done a lot to increase and trivialize the problem.”

By now, Ehrenfeld wrote, “it should be evident that Soros is loyal only to himself. His tremendous wealth has allowed him to buy politicians and influence domestic and international politics, which he advances through a myriad of organizations. The religion he was born into, which he disdains, has nothing to do with his political actions. He personifies this agenda and should be held responsible for his efforts to force his globalist, neo-Socialist plan on the U.S., Israel and a host of other countries. Acknowledging his meddling has nothing to do with anti-Semitism. But you could always count on him to claim victimhood and trivialize anti-Semitism.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments