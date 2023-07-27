Despite his ‘TRUMPLOSE’ asset, Feds drop campaign finance charge against Sam Bankman-Fried

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 27, 2023

Federal prosecutors have dropped the campaign finance charge against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried due to a “procedural failing.”

Prosecutors told Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday that they were dropping the charge of conspiracy to make unlawful campaign contributions because they had failed to obtain permission from the government of the Bahamas for that charge when Bankman-Fried was extradited from the island nation in December.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan previously dropped another charge against Bankman-Fried for violating anti-bribery statutes, on the same grounds.

The crypto scammer known as SBF is still facing wire fraud and securities fraud charges.

Along with the tens of millions he doled out to Democrats, Bankman-Fried donated to six Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Between July and October of 2021, SBF made $5,800 contributions, the maximum individuals can give directly to Congressional campaigns, to the committees of never-Trump Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The Financial Times reported that Bankman-Fried’s balance sheet listed a $7 million dollar asset called “TRUMPLOSE”.

The disgraced FTX founder donated approximately $38 million to various Democrat candidates and PACs from 2021-2022, according to FEC filings.

BREAKING: The Department of ‘Justice’ has dropped the campaign finance charge against crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried. Get close with the Washington Uniparty and they will protect you every time. Shortly after the collapse of FTX last December, Bankman-Fried was charged with… pic.twitter.com/ZmiX3u5FKy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2023

