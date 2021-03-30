DeSantis to take emergency action against vaccine passports

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2021

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he will take emergency executive action to stop the use of coronavirus vaccine passports in the Sunshine State.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said.

“You want the fox to guard the henhouse? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis added. “I think this is something that has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do. And I’m going to be taking some action in an executive function and emergency function here very shortly.”

DeSantis also urged the state legislature to take more permanent action on the issue.

New York is the first state in the U.S. to formally launch a vaccine passport.

According to a report by the New York Post, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Excelsior Pass” app will allow New Yorkers to prove their vaccination status, or recent history of a negative covid test, in order to gain entry to events and businesses.

Major venues, such as Madison Square Garden and the Times Union Center in Albany, will begin using the app this week, and on April 2, Excelsior Pass will expand to “smaller arts, entertainment and event venues,” Cuomo’s office said.

The move by DeSantis comes after it was revealed that Team Biden is working on creating a set of standards for more than a dozen “passports” being created so Americans can prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Writing for the Washington Free Beacon on March 30: Aaron Sibarium noted that Joe Biden’s “covid team appears to have entertained an electronic test-and-trace program pioneered by the University of Illinois that would have let businesses deny service to patrons based on their health data, a PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. The program has eerie echoes of China’s surveillance system, which uses data from citizens’ phones to impose quarantines.”

