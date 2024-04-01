Denver city official caught on video begging migrants to leave

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 1, 2024

The so-called “Newcomer Liaison” in sanctuary Denver was caught on video imploring illegal aliens to leave the city.

“The opportunities are over,” Andres Carrera tells the illegals in Spanish in the video posted to X on Sunday.

“New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there,” Carrera says.

Carerra goes on to say that Denver has “received too many migrants” and has run out of resources, adding “if you stay here, you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this.”

Carerra said that Denver will buy migrants tickets “to any city. We can take you up to the Canadian border, wherever!”

Carrera then addressed the crowd, asking “Who wants to travel to different cities where there is more work?”

The question got a minimal reaction from the migrants, with only a few murmurs floating around.

“Who wants to stay in Denver?” he then asked.

“Todos,” a migrant replied, informing Carrera that everyone intended to stay.

Denver imposes limits on the amount of time new arrivals can stay in city shelters — two weeks for individuals and six weeks for families with children.

The city has also begun to clear out migrant camps. Just last week, two camps were swept in one day: one in front of the Elitch Gardens amusement park and another in southwest Denver.

The migrants, mostly single men, initially refused to be bused to a shelter in protest, but 23 of the roughly 55 people at Elitch Gardens later accepted while nine others asked for onward travel.

Last year, Denver began opening camps for migrants in black and Hispanic neighborhoods, drawing the ire of longtime residents.

One community was Brighton Park, where the city signed a $91,400-a-month deal to lease land to build the first of the tent cities.

12th Alderwoman Julia Ramirez, who represents the district, claimed the deal was reached without her or the community’s knowledge.

A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city: Denver Newcomer Liaison: “Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever.” He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY. Denver is a self-designated… pic.twitter.com/NjsnmlTEHe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

