Democrats will only let Biden out of the basement for 3 debates

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2020

The team running Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said the Democrat candidate will take part in no more than three debates against President Donald Trump.

Biden’s handlers are intent on keeping their candidate in his basement in Delaware as much as possible as the November election approaches. Team Biden refused Trump’s request to take part in more debates.

The Trump campaign said that Biden’s campaign was attempting to decrease the Democrat candidate’s visibility given the former vice president’s penchant for gaffes.

“It’s pretty obvious that Joe Biden’s handlers are afraid to send their candidate out without a script and teleprompter handy,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director said.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, made the announcement on the number of debates Monday in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, as first reported by The Washington Post. In the letter, O’Malley Dillon informed the commission that Biden would only take part in three presidential debates.

“Joe Biden looks forward to facing Donald Trump in a multi-debate series that the American people have come to expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump would not break that tradition or make excuses for a refusal to participate,” O’Malley Dillon wrote.

Trump had made an aggressive push for more debates with less formal rules which included decreasing the role of moderators and allowing each candidate more time to speak on their agenda for the presidency.

O’Malley Dillon, in her letter to the commission, called the Trump campaign’s request for more debates a “distraction.”

“Our position is straightforward and clear: Joe Biden will accept the Commission’s debates, on the Commission’s dates, under the Commission’s established format and the Commission’s independent choice of moderators,” she wrote. Further urging that “Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do the same.”

