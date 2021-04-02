Democrats urge Biden to take executive action on gun control

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2021

Democrats “want to disarm you,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz warned in a video released by the National Rifle Association (NRA) this week.

The assault on the Second Amendment is being pursued, Cruz said, “Not because you’re violent. Not because you’re a criminal. But because you are a free and independent American.”

A group of House Democrats are urging Joe Biden to take executive action on “concealable assault-style firearms,” citing the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, last month.

“Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law. The recent tragedy in Boulder, Colorado where 10 people including a police officer were killed is one in a string of deadly incidents involving this style of weapon,” Democrat Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Joe Neguse of Colorado, Val Demings of Florida, and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado said in a letter to Biden.

The Democrats claim that, because alleged Boulder gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa used a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol, either Biden or Congress should take action to ban such weapons.

As Democrats continue their push to deprive Americans of their constitutional right to self defense, gun sales have been booming.

The FBI on Thursday reported that federal background checks totaled about 4.69 million in March 2021, about a 10 percent increase over March 2020.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief