Democrats seeks to ban use of word ‘Trump’ on federal bases, buildings, highways, park benches

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2021

Democrats intent on erasing the MAGA and America First movements are looking to ban the federal government from naming any buildings or monuments after President Donald Trump.

The Democrats also want to deny Trump a burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thirteen House Democrats co-sponsored the “No Glory for Hate Act,” introduced by California Rep. Linda Sanchez of California.

The legislation would also bar Trump from receiving a federal pension valued at $220,000 per year, office space, and paid staff. He would still be entitled to Secret Service protection.

“President Donald J. Trump lives rent-free in the heads of Democrats,” Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted on Thursday. “If it weren’t so tragic, it would be hilarious.”

Sanchez vowed that Trump’s name should not appear on so much as a park bench.

“For years, Donald Trump poured gasoline on lies, encouraging racism and hatred, then lit the match on January 6th,” Sanchez said in a statement, referring to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. “We should never glorify the hatred Donald Trump personified as president.”

The Democrats’ legislation applies to any president who has been impeached twice by the House. Trump is the only president with that distinction.

The bill cites specific examples where Trump‘s name would be banned, including military bases, highways and subways under the control of the federal government.

Two Republican state legislators in Ohio have proposed creating a state holiday to honor Trump on June 14, Trump’s birthday, which is also Flag Day.

