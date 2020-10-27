Democrats’ mail vote strategy in jeopardy as ACB sworn in as Supreme Court justice

By on

BREAKING . . .

[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]

The Supreme Court could soon revisit a challenge to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision on extending the deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots — this time, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Court, possibly casting a tie breaking vote.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Republican application to stay the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to grant the Democratic Party’s request to make several changes to mail-in voting that critics have decried as vulnerable to fraud.

More

  

Democrats’ mail vote strategy in jeopardy as ACB sworn in as Supreme Court justice added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login