Democrats explain: Violence and debates are bad mainly because they help Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2020

The unwavering support Democrats and their leftist media supporters have shown for the violent rioters who are destroying cities nationwide is showing signs of cracking.

Meanwhile, Democrats who believed Joe Biden’s political fortune could survive three debates with President Donald Trump are also changing their tune.

What has precipitated this catharsis from Democrats and the major media?

Polls suggest the violence perpetrated by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other anarchists could push voters to Trump.

And leftists are also coming to the realization that Biden isn’t going to be eating anyone’s lunch on any debate stage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she didn’t think their should be any debates.

The New York Times, Axios and Politico published stories warning that the violence in Kenosha could benefit Trump.

CNN personality Don Lemon made a direct plea to Biden, saying: “He’s got to address it. He’s got to come out to talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like Barack Obama did about race.”

Sure enough, Biden came out with a tweet denouncing the violence: “You know, as I said after George Floyd’s murder, protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest- it’s needless violence, violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.”

But it was something else in Lemon’s warning to Biden that many say is the reason for the Democrats’ shift.

“The rioting has to stop… it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups,” Lemon said. “It is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

The New York Times on Wednesday published a story headlined, “How Chaos in Kenosha Is Already Swaying Some Voters in Wisconsin”.

The article notes: “In Kenosha County, where the president won by fewer than 250 votes in 2016, those who already supported Mr. Trump said in interviews that the events of the past few days have simply reinforced their conviction that he is the man for the job. But some voters who were less sure of their choice said the chaos in their city and the inability of elected leaders to stop it were currently nudging them toward the Republicans.

“And some Democrats, nervous about condemning the looting because they said they understood the rage behind it, worried that what was happening in their town might backfire and aid the president’s re-election prospects.”

Former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin told Politico: “There’s no doubt it’s playing into Trump’s hands … There’s a significant number of undecided voters who are not ideological … And they are very distraught about both the horrendous carnage created by police officers in murdering African Americans, and … for the safety of their communities.”

Pelosi told media on Thursday: “I don’t think their should be any debates.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” she added. “I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

The leftist Democrat added that Trump would “belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.”

Pelosi was echoing talking points from her major media allies who have said the presidential debates should be canceled.

CNN personality Joe Lockhart said Trump “will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don’t think he should give him that platform.”

Newsweek reported that former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Zac Petkanas agreed that Biden should back out of the debates, noting that “Biden shouldn’t feel obligated to throw Trump a lifeline by granting him any debates at all. This is not a normal presidential election and Trump is not a legitimate candidate.”

Biden on Thursday addressed the Speaker’s comments on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”, confirming that he will debate Trump.

“I’m gonna debate him,” he said. “I’m gonna be a fact-checker on the floor while I’m debating him.”

Other observers wondered if Biden would actually be able to get up off of the floor after debating Trump. That truly has leftists concerned and is why they will likely continue to push for “Sleepy Joe” to back out.

