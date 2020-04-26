Democrats censure state lawmaker who thanked Trump for her coronavirus recovery

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2020

The Democratic Party in Detroit passed a resolution on Saturday to censure a Democratic state lawmaker who had credited President Donald Trump with helping to save her life via his advocacy for the drug hydroxychloroquine. State Rep. Karen Whitsett said the drug was key to her recovery from a coronavirus infection.

In unanimously voting to censure Whitsett, the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization said she broke protocol by meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on April 14 at the White House, a Democratic district leader said. Whitsett represents the 9th Michigan House District.

Related: Michigan Democrat state rep credits Trump with saving her life, April 7, 2020

“Thank you for everything that you have done,” Whitsett told Trump at the meeting. “I did not know that saying thank you had a political line. … I’m telling my story and my truth, and this how I feel and these are my words.”

The party’s resolution to censure Whitsett said she “misrepresented the needs and priorities” of Democratic leadership to the president and public.

Whitsett, the resolution said, “has repeatedly and publicly praised the president’s delayed and misguided COVID-19 response efforts in contradiction with the scientifically based and action-oriented response from Michigan’s Democratic leadership, endangering the health, safety and welfare of her constituents, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan.”

In an interview on Fox & Friends on Saturday, Whitsett called out Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I believe this is the governor. She has decided that she is going to slap me on the wrist by silencing me. It’s a shame that she’s doing this. It’s politics at its best,” Whitsett said.

“I guess this is teaching me to be in my place, but it’s not going to stop me,” Whitsett added. “The only person that is being irresponsible is Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and I will continue to point the finger at her as long as black people in the city of Detroit are dying and it’s not just black people.”

RedState columnist T. LaDuke said what Democrats did to Whitsett shows that Michigan is leading the charge in the full-blow politicization of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Normally you would think that this is a story that would be welcomed and not scorned by anyone of any party. Unfortunately, those days are long gone,” LaDuke wrote.

“Where are the choruses of THIS IS HER TRUTH drifting down from the rafters of the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party organization? This should be a joyous moment. Instead, it has now become part of the political football of this idiotic time we live in,” LaDuke added.

“We should all be wishing Rep. Whitsett, her husband, and all those that have come down with this the best of luck. In the meantime, Michigan Democrats should be encouraging discussion about all the things involving COVID-19 and how it is affecting everyone and not censuring anyone for it.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: