Democrat sees 5 Trump investigations after taking back House; GOP outreach on fire

October 14, 2018

The “most important matters” Democrats plan to undertake if they regain control of the House will include at least five investigations against President Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

“Our caucus – led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – will need to ruthlessly prioritize the most important matters first,” wrote Schiff, California Democrat and longtime Trump critic.

“We must do what the supine Republican Congress has failed to do over the past two years: restore Congress as an equal branch and check the ambition of an imperial and erratic president,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said it is setting a torrid pace in get-out-the-vote efforts and plans on making “billions of voter engagements by Election Day on Nov. 6.”

The RNC said its voter outreach project set a new record by making contacts in 28 states and across 172 congressional districts and has surpassed 50 million volunteer voter contacts this election cycle – the most ever.

“The Republican Party’s victories are driven by a permanent field program that keeps us connected with voters everywhere,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said.

The investigations against Trump, Schiff wrote, will include:

“In the Intelligence Committee, we will assess the work we have accomplished despite the Republican efforts at obstruction, along with what the Senate and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III have examined, and determine what else needs a full accounting.”

“There are serious and credible allegations the Russians may possess financial leverage over the president, including perhaps the laundering of Russian money through his businesses. It would be negligent to our national security not to find out.”

“In the Oversight Committee, ranking Democrat Elijah E. Cummings has said he wants to scrutinize bread-and-butter issues, such as the high cost of prescription drug prices, and corruption issues, including whether Trump is profiting off the presidency.”

“On the Judiciary Committee, ranking Democrat Jerrold Nadler is demanding oversight of potential abuse of the pardon power, attacks on the rule of law, and campaign finance violations.”

“And Democrats on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee want to make sure veterans are getting the best care and that decisions are being made by the professionals, not Trump’s unelected cronies.”

Democrats are also likely to push for an impeachment probe against Trump. Schiff said Democrats should wait until Mueller completes his investigation before moving to remove the president.

“I don’t think we should be talking about it and embracing it before we’ve seen the whole body of evidence,” Schiff said in August. “Given the dearth of people in the GOP who aren’t willing to say anything about this president’s conduct, I think you’re going to need a really powerful case.”

