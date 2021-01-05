DC Mayor calls out the National Guard for Jan. 6, unlike last June . . .

BREAKING . . .[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
Mayor Muriel Bowser has just activated 340 National Guard troops ahead of a gathering of Trump supporters in DC on Wednesday, anticipating potential unrest on the streets of DC. “We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city,” said Bowser in a prepared statement.
Meanwhile, USA Today plastered this hyper-partisan headline on its walkup to the Jan. 6 mega rally: Nation’s capital braces for violence as extremist groups converge to protest Donald Trump’s election loss.
