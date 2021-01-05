DC Mayor calls out the National Guard for Jan. 6, unlike last June . . .

President Donald Trump winds up a rally in Dalton, Ga on Jan. 4, 2021. / Free Press International

Mayor Muriel Bowser has just activated 340 National Guard troops ahead of a gathering of Trump supporters in DC on Wednesday, anticipating potential unrest on the streets of DC. “We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city,” said Bowser in a prepared statement.

Unfortunately, she didn’t see fit to do so when DC was in full riots back in  early June of this year, and people were getting hurt. In fact, according to an article by Forbes, Trump himself wound up calling in the National Guard in during these violent riots, since Bowser wasn’t willing to do so.“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing black Americans,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, USA Today plastered this hyper-partisan headline on its walkup to the Jan. 6 mega rally: Nation’s capital braces for violence as extremist groups converge to protest Donald Trump’s election loss.

