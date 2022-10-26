Darrell Brooks guilty on 6 counts of first-degree homicide in Waukesha

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 26, 2022

A Wisconsin jury on Wednesday found Darrell Brooks guilty on 76 counts – including six counts of first-degree homicide – for plowing an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence for each homicide count. The jury deliberated for about three hours and 15 minutes Wednesday morning. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday.

Amidst the nearly month-long trial, Brooks continually argued with Judge Jennifer Dorow on a multitude of points, causing interruptions which in many cases resulted in Brooks being moved to a neighboring courtroom.

At one point, Dorow called a recess because Brooks “right now is having a staredown with me. It’s very disrespectful, he pounded his fist, frankly, it makes me scared and we’re taking a break.”

On Nov. 21, 2021, Brooks drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people, including members of the Dancing Grannies group which were marching in the parade, as well as children. More than 60 people were injured in the incident.

In the immediate aftermath of the slaughter, leftist media pushed the false narrative that Brooks had been “speeding from a police chase” and accidentally drove through the parade.

The media pushed this narrative despite never having any evidence of it.

Brooks, who represented himself, never brought this narrative up at trial.

Watching Darryl Brooks hang himself is priceless🤌 pic.twitter.com/L7dXmwvk9y — Pal Atreides🇺🇸 🇷🇺🇦🇺🇺🇦🇮🇱 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@Pol_Atreides_) October 21, 2022

