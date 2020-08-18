Daddy’s boy — the Hunter Biden train wreck

FPI / August 18, 2020

Commentary by Paul Crespo

(Part 1 in a series on Joe Biden’s family history which includes drugs, crime and corruption.)

While the establishment media hammers incessantly on President Donald Trump’s children and splashes lurid quotes from Mary Trump’s latest “tell-all” book, what do we know about the Biden family? Other than Hunter Biden’s highly questionable dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, the media has been suspiciously quiet.

And for good reason.

While Biden’s personal tragedies such as the tragic death of his first wife and infant daughter in 1973, and his son, Beau in 2015, justifiably gain him sympathy, they should not shield him and his family from legitimate inquiry. The Biden family has after all a surprisingly long history of bizarre and illegal behavior.

Through all their travails, the one constant is Joe Biden always helping keep them out of trouble and out of jail.

First there is Hunter Biden. The 50-year-old middle child of Joe Biden has been a life-long train wreck. An admitted drug and alcohol abuser since his college days, Hunter was nevertheless suspiciously given a drug waiver, and an age waiver to receive a direct commission into the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2013 at age 43.

Within two months he had failed a cocaine drug test and was kicked out of the Navy. No information on what type of discharge he received was ever given.

In a statement issued through his lawyer at the time, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, Hunter insulted all those who truly served with honor, by saying, “It was the honor of my life to serve in the U.S. Navy, and I deeply regret and am embarrassed that my actions led to my administrative discharge.”

Most who have served would say there is no honor in having your father the vice president pull strings to help you enter the service only to be quickly kicked out for drug abuse, but then most veterans don’t have lawyers send out statements on their behalf.

There is very little information available on how Hunter got into the Navy or how he got kicked out, but few doubt his father played a role in getting him in and keeping his drug discharge quiet. As in later ethically questionable projects, everyone knew his dad was the vice president.

Jack Ohman, who was younger than Hunter, with a stellar recruitment package,attempted a similar direct commission but was denied for the age limit. He was angry when he heard about Biden’s strange Navy commissioning and told the Sacramento Bee, “I can only surmise how he got it. I doubt his father even had to make a call. They can read.”

After he divorced his first wife and the mother of his three daughters, Kathleen, Hunter began dating Hallie Biden, his recently deceased brother Beau’s widow. Business Insider reported that Hunter also admitted in a candid New Yorker interview that he went on an extended drug-fueled bender after his brother’s death that included him buying crack from homeless people.

Hunter’s reckless behavior impacted his family and his divorce. According to a motion filed by Kathleen during the divorce, noted by Delaware Online:

Over the course of the separation, Hunter has drained hundreds of thousands of dollars from the couple’s marital assets by “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

Her motion asked the court to stop Hunter from further “dissipation” of the assets, reported Delaware Online.

To make matters worse, Joe Biden’s son, the global financier, was also a deadbeat dad. In his response to the divorce complaint, Hunter, who was raking in quite a bit of money trading his father’s name at the time, said he was willing to pay child support, but also believed that his wife, a college graduate — who had been a stay-at-home mom during their marriage — could become self-sufficient, reported Delaware Online.

“Ms. Biden is able to contribute to her own support and the support of the children,” the document said.

Hunter also told the New Yorker that he had asked his father to make a statement on his relationship with his brother’s widow Hallie, saying, “Dad if people find out, but they think you’re not approving of this, it makes it seem wrong. The kids have to know, Dad, that there’s nothing wrong with this, and the one person who can tell them that is you.”

Of course, Joe Biden obliged.

To add insult to injury, it was later discovered that Hunter fathered a child with ex-stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, supposedly while he was still in his relationship with Hallie Biden. Immediately after ending the strange relationship with his brother’s widow in April 2019, Hunter married South African model Melissa Cohen — just days after meeting her in May 2019.

So, by age 50, Hunter Biden has a life-long history of drug abuse and reckless, erratic behavior, and as the Hillsdale Collegian writes, has “accrued one ex-wife, one ex-girlfriend/sister-in-law, one stripper baby mama, and another new wife.”

But all this begs the question, how does this troubled man get highly lucrative deals possibly making hundreds of millions advising foreign companies in China and Ukraine, without any relevant experience in those countries or industries?

And what about other troubled members of the Biden family? (Part 2 and Part 3 to come.)

