D.C. museum says nuclear family, rational thinking are symptoms of ‘whiteness’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2020

Your taxpayer dollars at work.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture this week published a graphic and article which links the nuclear family, rational thinking, and self-reliance to “whiteness”.

The taxpayer-funded museum posted the graphic, which is part of a “talking about race” article, on its website. The leftists who composed the graphic lament “white dominant culture,” or “whiteness,” in the U.S., writing: “Since white people still hold most of the institutional power in America, we have all internalized some aspects of white culture — including people of color.”

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York tweeted: “The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more.”

The museum’s article states: “Whiteness and the normalization of white racial identity throughout America’s history have created a culture where nonwhite persons are seen as inferior or abnormal.”

The article continues: “Whiteness (and its accepted normality) also exist as everyday microaggressions toward people of color. Acts of microaggressions include verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs or insults toward nonwhites. Whether intentional or not, these attitudes communicate hostile, derogatory, or harmful messages.”

The museum’s graphic breaks the “aspects and assumptions of whiteness” into categories such as “rugged individualism” and “history.”

For example, under “future orientation,” the graphic lists “delayed gratification” and planning for the future as ideas spread by white culture. Others aspects of whiteness include: “Objective, rational linear thinking”; “cause and effect relationships”; hard work being the key to “success”; respect for authority; “decision-making”; a “steak and potatoes” aesthetic; children having their own rooms in a household; and the idea that “intent counts” in justice.

The museum’s article also quoted author Peggy McIntosh as saying: “White privilege is like an invisible weightless knapsack of special provisions, maps, passports, code books, visas, clothes, tools, and blank checks.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted of the museum’s article: “It’s not just crazy, it’s evil and counterproductive. It suggests that all pathways to success — hard work, stable family structure, individual decisionmaking — represent complicity in white supremacy. Which incentivizes all the paths to failure, of course.”

