Cruz demands jail time for vote fraud; Trump turns up heat in Georgia

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2020

The Constitution is on the line in Georgia’s January runoff elections, Sen. Ted Cruz told voters during a Saturday rally in Savannah. The Texas Republican also stressed that anyone involved in voter fraud should be prosecuted and jailed.

“It is time to end voter fraud. It is time to expose voter fraud,” the Texas Republican said on Saturday during a stop in the “Save America Tour”.

“It is time to take anyone who was involved in voter fraud and prosecute them and put them in jail,” Cruz said.

Cruz’s remarks came just days after President Trump retweeted attorney Lin Wood’s suggestion that the president could prosecute and jail Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, two Republicans Trump has claimed haven’t done enough to combat voter fraud in their state.

“President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans,'” Wood tweeted. “He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

Trump tweeted: “….@sendavidperdue will not be able to win on January 5th. unless these people allow Signature Verification in presidential race. K & D need it for their race also, & Georgia spirit will rise to such a high that they will easily bring home a great victory. Move fast @BrianKempGA”.

Trump said Sunday that he will return to Georgia one day before the two Senate runoffs in January.

“As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the ‘Republican’ Governor and ‘Republican’ Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, on January 5th,” Trump tweeted. “I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN!”

Cruz was in Savannah supporting Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are in the midst of a hotly contested runoff election against Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“The people of Georgia believe in common-sense conservative values,” Cruz said. “People of Georgia want lower taxes, less regulations, and a lot more jobs. They don’t want to see socialism come to this country.”

“Our democracy matters. Our Constitution matters. Our Bill of Rights matters. America matters. And the state of Georgia will rise to defend the United States of America,” Cruz said.

Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake in the races, with Republicans currently holding a 50-48 edge.

Biden leads in Georgia by just over 12,000 votes.

“They cheated, and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it,” Trump said at a Georgia rally earlier this month. “And they’re going to try and rig this election, too.”

