Crowdfunders for ‘Sound of Freedom’ get their money back with dividend

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2023

“Sound of Freedom”, the blockbuster movie that the Left detests, has taken in nearly $175 million at the U.S. box office and is about to launch in 21 countries.

The Angel Studios film was brilliantly marketed, using crowdfunding for its budget for prints and advertising. A total of 6,678 people, who are called the Angel Guild, contributed toward the film’s launch.

Now those crowdfunders are getting their money back, and more.

Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon told the Washington Examiner that those who invested in “Sound of Freedom” earlier this spring have received $1.20 for every $1 invested.

“We are thrilled to be able to get funds back to them in three months,” Harmon said. “The Angel Guild is key to our theatrical strategy and paying out as quickly as possible is always our first priority.”

Mark A. Kellner of The Washington Times noted: “In the five weeks since its July 4 release, the faith-forward movie has raked in $172.8 million at the box office, putting it ahead of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ — two highly touted, big budget summer releases.

Angel Studios also used crowdfunding for “The Chosen”, a seven-season drama on the life of Jesus and his disciples, to cover production costs and “pay it forward” in terms of distribution, creator Dallas Jenkins has said.

