Critics slam open DOJ interference in 2024 presidential election

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2022

In its attempt to prevent Donald Trump from winning back the presidency, a politicized Department of Justice has appointed a compromised special counsel to drag out investigating Trump throughout the 2024 election cycle, critics say.

Such a plan by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DOJ would require the appointment of a prosecutor “who would be willing to play ball with the thoroughly political and morally compromised Garland,” Michael McKenna noted in a Nov. 30 analysis for The Washington Times.

Enter Jack Smith.

Reports have confirmed that Smith gave Lois Lerner, the Obama IRS official who targeted conservative nonprofit groups, legal advice. And Smith’s wife is a Biden donor who has produced documentary films/puff pieces on former first lady Michelle Obama. Smith also led the prosecution and conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, which was later reversed 9-0 by the Supreme Court.

“That’s all OK from the perspective of (Attorney General Merrick) Garland and his boss. Smith isn’t there to indict and bring the former president to trial; he’s there to make sure Trump doesn’t get indicted or tried anywhere on any timetable other than the one preferred by his bosses at the Department of Justice,” McKenna wrote.

Smith “was not appointed to hurry things along,” McKenna added. “He was hired to make sure DOJ could manage all of the legal attacks on Trump in a way that maximizes their benefit to the Democrats in the 2024 election cycle. … The political operatives that run the Department of Justice need an open prosecution file on Trump for the entirety of the 2024 campaign so they can share (leak?) relevant morsels at appropriate moments during the campaign.”

“The facts are clear: Jack Smith is compromised,” New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, third senior ranking House Republican, told Breitbart News.

“Joe Biden’s weaponized DOJ has launched an illegitimate special counsel to investigate his number one political opponent. Where is the investigation into his criminal son Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Joe Biden? House Republicans will hold the Biden Crime Family accountable.”

Trump said in response to the appointment of Smith:

“And I’m supposed to get a fair shake from this person, who’s under tremendous pressure from his family, but he is actually worse than they are? Can Republicans, and fair-minded people, generally, allow this to happen? Jack Smith is nothing less than a hit man for Obama, his Attorney General Eric Holder, and Andrew Weissmann. Weaponization. Our Country is in big trouble, a real mess!

“This fully weaponized monster, Jack Smith, shouldn’t be let anywhere near the political persecution of ‘President Donald J. Trump.’ I did nothing wrong on January 6th, and nothing wrong with the Democrats’ fix on the Document Hoax, that is,…

“…unless the six previous Presidents did something wrong also. When will you invade Bill and Hillary’s home in search of the 33,000 emails she deleted AFTER receiving a subpoena from the U.S. Congress? When will you invade the other Presidents’ homes in search of documents.”

Meanwhile Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday that Twitter has interfered in elections.

In response to a report from Reuters about Twitter’s move to free speech under Musk, he replied that “The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed.”

It has long been believed that Twitter interfered in the 2020 presidential election by suppressing and censoring the New York Post’s bombshell report on revelations of shady international business dealings and influence peddling gleaned from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

