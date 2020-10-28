Critics: Blackout of Bobulinski story certifies major media as ‘unworthy of the public trust’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2020

The major media has issued a coordinated blackout on the explosive revelations of corruption involving Joe Biden and his family.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski detailed how Joe Biden not only knew of but participated in the foreign deals which enriched the Biden family.

CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post and most other leftist outlets ignored the story.

“The suppression of the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the statements by Tony Bobulinski underscore the crisis in the American Free Press,” said Robert Morton, president of the Free Press Foundation and the Free Press Media Group.

Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News that it’s clear the leftist media “thinks this could hurt their preferred candidate” so the story is simply being avoided.

“The easiest way to determine whether ignoring or minimizing the Bobulinski interview and documents reflects media bias is to imagine if something similar happened to Donald Trump. If Bobulinski were blowing the whistle on Trump influence peddling, all the networks and newspapers would be carrying the story nonstop through election day,” Jacobson said.

Despite the major media’s attempt to mute the story, it will eventually be covered in some capacity, Jacobson said.

“They cannot keep a total lid on the story considering it is being covered on the top-rated cable news show and is being picked up by conservative media and social media,” Jacobson said. “Regardless of the election outcome, the mainstream liberal media has shown itself unworthy of public trust.”

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall said the leas the leftist outlets could be doing is to investigate the accusations to “try to prove them invalid.”

McCall noted that the typical default has been to “assume that the Hunter Biden story, and what Joe’s role might or might not have been, is totally off limits and not newsworthy,” which isn’t how the press should operate.

“What little coverage has surfaced has basically just been running without challenge the boilerplate denials and indignation from the Biden camp. The manner in which this story has been covered can only be described as the ‘lapdog press,’ as contrasted with the ‘watchdog press,’” McCall told Fox News.

Political satirist Tim Young told Fox News that it is astounding that the media has ignored the story.

“When you realize that major media organizations such as CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post and the NY Times ran completely unsubstantiated stories like the pee tape from the dossier, Julie Swetnick and Michael Avenatti’s claims against now Justice Kavanaugh, and numerous anonymous senior administration officials statements that ‘would definitely prove the Trump campaign colluded with Russia’ yet haven’t touched direct testimony with direct evidence and easily provable points from Tony Bobulinski after his Tucker Carlson interview, it goes beyond hypocrisy,” he said, “it’s election interference to try to install a potentially seriously corrupt candidate in Joe Biden.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media