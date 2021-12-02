Critically-ill Covid patient made full recovery after court order allowed him ivermectin

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2021

A 71-year-old critically-ill Covid patient in Naperville, Illinois has made a full recovery after being treated with ivermectin.

Sun Ng spent 22 days on a ventilator and had been repeatedly denied ivermectin until a court ordered the hospital to allow the drug to be administered.

On Thanksgiving weekend, Ng was discharged from Edward Hospital in Naperville following a successful treatment cycle of the drug that many on the Left and in Big Media continue to insist is horse de-wormer that is not a safe or effective treatment for Covid, according to a press release distributed on behalf of Mauck & Baker law firm in Chicago.

The hospital had only agreed to allow the use of the drug after Ng’s daughter, Dr. Man Kwan Ng, obtained a court order mandating compliance.

“My father’s recovery is amazing,” shared Dr. Ng said in the release. “My father is a tough man. He was working so hard to survive, and of course, with God’s holding hands. He weaned off oxygen about three days after moving out of the ICU. He started oral feeding before hospital discharge. He returned home without carrying a bottle of oxygen and a feeding tube installed to his stomach. He can now stand with a walker at the bedside and practice stepping. After being sedated for a month on a ventilator in ICU, his performance is beyond our expectations. Praise the Lord.”

LifeSiteNews had previously reported on the hurdles that were put up to keep Ng from getting ivermectin, even with a court order.

On Nov. 9, Judge Paul Fullerton of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court in DuPage County, Illinois, had granted Dr. Alan Bain access to the hospital for the purposes of administering ivermectin to Ng.

“Despite the court’s decision, the hospital refused Bain entry on the grounds that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19,” LifeSiteNews reported.

An Emergency Report was filed with the court and, after brief argument from both parties, Judge Fullerton admonished Edward Hospital’s representatives and restated that he ordered them to let Dr. Bain in.

The hospital then complied with the judge’s request, and Bain was granted access to the facility.

While federal regulators, drug makers, Big Media and Big Tech continue to suppress the medication, leading experts including Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Robert Malone and the 12,700 doctors and scientists who signed the Rome Declaration have endorsed ivermectin as a Covid treatment.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief