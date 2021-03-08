‘Crisis’: Video shows stream of migrants walking into Arizona from Mexico

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2021

A video shot at the southern border near Yuma, Arizona shows a stream of migrants walking into the United States from Mexico as border patrol sources warn of a looming crisis with nationwide ramifications.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who tweeted the video, said the migrants were taking advantage of Joe Biden’s “open border” policies.

“The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy,” Johnson tweeted. “How many have COVID?”

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 100,000 migrants in February, Reuters reported on March 5.

The Sean Hannity show reported this weekend that the Department of Homeland Security expects 117,000 unaccompanied minors by May. Existing border facilities cannot accommodate the human flood and it is expected to be re-directed to locations throughout the continental United States.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Biden on Friday requesting a meeting to discuss “great concerns” with the administration’s approach to the border, Reuters reported.

“We must acknowledge the border crisis, develop a plan, and, in no uncertain terms, strongly discourage individuals from Mexico and Central America from ever making the dangerous journey to our southern border,” McCarthy wrote.

Meanwhile, a caller to the Garret Lewis radio show in Tucson said nearly all of the new coronavirus cases in the local hospital are illegal immigrants.

“Eric’s wife is a nurse at Banner Hospital and says the hospital’s covid ward had been empty over the past month but recently has filled up with non-English speaking covid patients. Interesting timing as the illegal immigrants are welcomed into Pima County. The County will use this to show an increase in covid and continue to lockdown our businesses.”

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media