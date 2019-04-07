Crisis on border? ‘Maybe congress should walk a mile in our shoes’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2019

The following excerpts from a Facebook post by a resident in Texas living near the Mexican border was shared without comment by veteran Washington Times political reporter Ralph Hallow:

Passing on this post from a Texas lady:

From a Friend of our Family: for those living close to the border in Texas, the crisis is all too real on the boarder of the U.S. & Mexico. This is from the perspective of someone who lives with this every day. They are not secure in their homes behind walls like all of Congress is. Maybe Congress should walk a mile in these people’s shoes. The urgency to have a wall built at the border may not seem like a crisis for some. One such person is Kari Wade, who, with her family, owns a ranch just 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The border rancher recently responded to a Facebook comment when someone asked, “Where’s the fire” in regards to the urgency of President Trump to build the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. . . .Let me tell you where the fire is:

The “fire” is finding dead bodies on your ranch, … the “fire” is waking up to unknown people talking in your attic, the “fire” is dogs barking all night when your closest neighbor is 7-25 miles depending on the direction to just realize there are people outside your barn, the “fire” is having to come home after dark and have to carry a rifle to go feed your livestock after BP tells you that they only caught 9 of the 15 they are looking for.

The “fire” is making a choice… do I take my child with me to a dark barn to feed and hold the flashlight or lock him in the house, so you lock him in the house and call a friend to let them know he’s home alone and if they don’t hear back from me to come check on us. The “fire” is you don’t feel comfortable letting your child play outside without being in eyeshot of them. The “fire” is having large drug busts on your ranch. The “fire” is feeling sick to your stomach every time the helicopter swirls your house because you know they are chasing people because you can hear them on the speaker talking to them. The “fire” is seeing the BP camera set-up 1/2 mile from your house. The “fire” is coming home after dark…your children are driving in front of you as one is of age to drive, and there are officers on your road watching illegals 1/4-1/2 mile from your house and you have to call your children and tell them to keep driving, don’t stop at the house.

The “fire” is coming home to your backdoor wide open.

The “fire” is real for me, my family, and my community.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments