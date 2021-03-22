‘Crimes against humanity’: Here’s why Team Biden banned photographers from border shelters

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2021

Newly released photos from inside a Team Biden border shelter show the conditions migrants who are enticed by Joe Biden’s open border policies are forced to endure.

Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, who released images from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Donna, Texas to Axios, denounced the conditions in which children who crossed the border illegally are being held.

The Biden administration’s facility has eight so-called pods with a capacity of 260 each, Cuellar told Axios. As of Sunday, one pod had 400 male minors, he said.

“We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States. We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries,” Cuellar said.

Team Biden has banned media organizations from photographing the interior of the facilities where thousands of unaccompanied children are being held.

Texas Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington, who told Fox News he will lead a delegation of 14 House members to the border, said Biden’s team, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, seems intent on keeping the extent of the crisis from the American public.

“I don’t think that folks in the federal government, whether it’s Mayorkas or it’s members of Congress, are prepared to witness what’s going on at the border as a result of Biden’s policies,” Arrington told “Fox News Live”.

Even as record numbers of migrants surge to the U.S. southern border, with some of them tragically drowning in the Rio Grande, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims the situation is “under control.”

“The Biden administration has this under control. It is changed. And it will take some time. But it is values based. Humanitarian in its aspects. Pragmatic with a plan to get things done,” Pelosi said, adding, “I think that the administration is pulling this thing under control, and I think it’s important to know that.”

A video released last week showed two migrant teens drowning while trying to cross the Rio Grande River back into Mexico after being caught on the U.S. side of the border by patrol agents.

The two migrants are believed to have died while trying to escape custody, the U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector told WOAI-TV in a statement.

“Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector identified a vehicle suspected to be involved in alien smuggling activity,” the statement said.

Several of the vehicle’s occupants fled into the Rio Grande toward Mexico as others were taken into custody by border agents.

One of the teens who entered the river drowned and the body was recovered by Mexican authorities. “A second was last seen floating away and has not been located,” according to the statement.

The video shows several migrants fighting for their lives in the Rio Grande after being caught in its currents.

A local fisherman, Jesus Vargas, who witnessed the drowning on the Texas side of the border, told KGNS-TV that he saw several females drowning.

“A bunch of people started to jump in the river – but when they were almost halfway there across they were drowning,” Vargas said.

Vargas, who was carrying a fishing rod, threw a line out into the river to help save people from drowning and said he was able to rescue a young boy.

“He just put his little arm out and got the string and that’s the way I pulled him out, but the rest of them just drowned floating down the river,” Vargas told KGNS.

Pelosi had made her statement at a press briefing at the Capitol, after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had to walk back her own comment Thursday after briefly referring to the crush of childhood migrants at the southern border as a “crisis.”

When a reporter asked her to follow up, Psaki referred to “challenges” at the border.

