Covid cops raid Ontario home for ‘illegal gathering’ of 6; LA deploys ‘Super-Spreader Task Force’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2021

The gift of covid just keeps on giving for authoritarians and would-be dictators.

After effectively canceling Thanksgiving and Christmas for millions, tyrants wielding coronavirus as their cudgel set their sights on New Year’s celebrations.

Disturbing video out of Gatineau, Ontario shows police carrying out a raid on a small New Year’s Eve celebration in which partygoers are physically removed, one hauled out of the home by the neck.

In California, tyrannical officials ordered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to deploy its “Super-Spreader Task Force” on New Year’s Eve to raid parties. More than 900 revelers were detained and 90 were either arrested or issued citations.

In Gatineau, Quebec’s fourth-largest city, indoor and outdoor private gatherings are currently prohibited until Jan. 10.

Some residents in Gatineau held a private New Year’s Eve party. There were six adults inside the home preparing to ring in the new year. Neighbors snitched on the partygoers, and police arrived at the home around 11:30 p.m., according to CTV News.

Video (below) shows one of the partygoers being dragged out by a cop. Outside, cops bring the man to the ground. There is also a female being detained outside.

In the viral video that has been viewed more than 4 million times, the sound of a female shrieking can be heard.

“At some point, they had no judgment at all. You can’t treat people like this,” Mathieu Tessier, who appears in the video, told CTV News. “The truth is…they aggressed us.”

All six people at the gathering were issued fines for violating the covid regulations. The fines will cost each person $1,546.

Gatineau police claimed in a Twitter statement that “the video shows only an excerpt from the intervention. The individuals were recalcitrant and refused to cooperate. The individual arrested in the video had assaulted a police officer, hitting him in the face a few times.”

Ezra Levant of Rebel News summed up the incident, and the ongoing covid insanity in its entirety, in a tweet:

“There were six people in a house in Gatineau, Canada. A neighbour snitched. Police went in, Gestapo style. Assaulting citizens. So, yeah. Every lockdown politician who made this monstrous world and then tries to sneak away to Florida or Hawaii? Fuck you.”

Last month, another viral video surfaced out of Canada showing police assault and pull a taser on a young man who was playing ice hockey outside.

In Los Angeles, the words of police officials are all that is needed to describe the dystopian lunacy transpiring.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) wrote in a Facebook post: “The @LASDHQ COVID-19 Super-Spreader Task Force conducted operations at five separate locations across the County of Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. Hundreds of detectives, patrol deputies, and Specialized Response Teams shut down super-spreader events in the cities of Hawthorne (1), Los Angeles (2), Malibu (1), and Pomona (1). The locations ranged from rented residences, vacant warehouses, hotels, and shuttered businesses.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement: “I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all ‘Super-Spreader’ events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County.”

LASD Captain Holly Francisco said in a statement: “We are actively enforcing the superspreaders to protect against COVID. Once we confirmed there was a party here, we had our super spreader task force respond and detain the occupants.”

Said Lt. John Satterfield: “We’re going ahead and writing citations to the people that knowingly placed others in jeopardy by having a large gathering. There was no social distancing, there were no masks, it was unsafe and irresponsible.”

Los Angeles news station FOX11-TV reported from the scene of a raid: “LASD showed up outside the home in the middle of the party, warning the crowd on a loudspeaker that ‘This is the LA County Sheriff’s Department. This superspreader party is now over. Anybody who refuses to leave will be subject to arrest.’ ”

One partygoer told FOX 11, “We’re tired of closing this s*** down. My people have lost businesses and all that s***, and we really just wanted some fresh air, man. That’s what’s going on. We wanted some fresh air, they come out with the tanks and all, man. S*** is crazy.”

Facebook users left plenty of comments on the sheriff department’s post. “While they let dangerous felons out of prison by the thousands,” said one. “How much money is wasted now trying to find parties and shut them down. Lol party task force. Stupid,” wrote another.

NEW – Canadian police stormed an “illegal gathering of six people” in a Gatineau home after a neighbor ratted them out. The residents resisted.pic.twitter.com/Bl5tJmMOIN — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 2, 2021

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media