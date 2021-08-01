‘Covid authoritarianism’: NIH chief supports businesses mandating jab for customers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2021

The Covid authoritarians continue to tear at the fabric of freedom. NIH chief Francis Collins said he supports excluding unvaccinated Americans from patronizing businesses such as theaters and bars.

Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist and senior adviser to Donald Trump, Jr., said Team Biden’s “Covid authoritarianism” via new mask and vaccine mandates and its hinting that more lockdowns could be in the future is the “biggest fight in front of us.”

“It’s almost been a year and a half of these crazy COVID authoritarian restrictions, and if you remember, when Joe Biden was running for president, he ran on being the guy who would end this pandemic,” Surabian said on Breitbart News Saturday.

It is “extra ironic,” Surabian said, that Biden, who predicated his 2020 campaign on ending the virus, is calling for masking kids in school, the possibility of more lockdowns, and sending government operatives door-to-door to hunt down the unvaccinated.

Collins all but said Team Biden plans to “nudge” those who have yet to get the jab by threatening them with exclusion from certain activities and businesses.

In a Sunday interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Collins was egged on by CNN personality Jake Tapper, who proclaimed: “Some businesses are going a step further and requiring proof of vaccinations not just for employees, but even for customers in some cases. Audience members for Broadway plays and musicals need to be vaccinated. Some bars in San Francisco and D.C. are requiring proof of vaccinations. Do you think as a public health measure it would be good for more businesses to require vaccine credentials in order to have vaccinated customers?”

Collins responded: “As a public health person who wants to see this pandemic end, yes. I think anything we can do to encourage reluctant folks to get vaccinated because they’ll want to be part of these public events, that’s a good thing. I’m delighted to see employers like Disney and Walmart coming out and asking their staff to be vaccinated. I’m glad to see the president has said all federal employees. I oversee NIH. With 40,000 people need to get vaccinated or if they’re not to get regular testing which is inconvenient. All of those steps, I think is in the right direction. Maybe that’s what it will take for some of those who have still been a little reluctant to say, okay, it’s time. The data will support the decision. They are making the right choice for their own safety. Sometimes it takes a nudge.”

CDC chief Rochelle Walensky has reinforced Team Biden’s authoritarian signals by calling for mandatory European-style vaccine passports.

“[It is] the government forcing private businesses to have vaccine verification to be able to go out to eat. To be able to go to a ballgame. It is totally anti-American,” Surabian said. “Our founders are turning in their grave. They [Democrats] want to turn the land of the free into a techno-authoritarian state where woke corporations and Big Tech act as the government’s enforcers. … they want to use COVID to change the character of this country, of this republic, forever, and we need to fight like this is the biggest fight in front of us, because it really is.”

Ultimately, Surabian said “now is the time for mass civil disobedience.”

“Now is the time for mass non-compliance of these mandates — of these unconstitutional mandates,” he said. “Show me where in the Constitution they gave any of these governors the right to just unilaterally shut businesses down or force a mask on your face. It doesn’t exist. It’s absolutely ridiculous that we even allowed this to happen.”

