Coronavirus vaccine ‘sitting on shelves’ in Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2021

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that Michigan is one of the worst states when it comes to the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

Michigan ranks 44th in vaccine distribution as just 99,040 people have received the first dose of the vaccine despite the fact that 478,000 doses have been distributed to the state, according to CDC data posted on Jan. 5.

Last month, Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer chastised other governors who she says “haven’t done enough” to combat the spread of covid.

“Other governors are getting the backlash because they haven’t done enough and people have been dying on their watch,” Whitmer said.

“There are no easy solutions here,” Whitmer continued. “No clearly obvious solutions here, yet I believe that the right thing to do is to follow the science and to put people’s lives first because we can, and we will recover from the economic blowback from Covid-19 that has run amuck in our country. What we can’t do is bring someone back to life.”

Some observers asked whether distributing a life-saving vaccine that is readily available counts as “following the science”? If so, how is Whitmer “doing enough”?

The CDC data makes the following all the more disturbing: Michigan’s vaccine distribution is run by state Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon. Gordon is a leading member of Joe Biden’s transition team.

Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia are the only states that are doing worse in terms of vaccine distribution that Whitmer’s Michigan, the CDC data shows.

“Michigan ranks at the bottom for vaccine distribution while Gov. Whitmer and Director Gordon have been focused on politics instead of ensuring those most vulnerable to Covid-19 get vaccinated,” said Tori Sachs, executive director of the citizen group Michigan Rising Action. “A vast majority of the vaccines given to Michigan are sitting on shelves.”

“Director Gordon should resign from the Biden transition team immediately to focus on distributing the vaccine to Michigan’s most vulnerable,” Sachs added.

In an excuse for its ineptitude, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told Local 4 News that the rollout of the vaccine has been slow in part because distribution began over the holidays when some individuals intentionally delayed getting the vaccine and some clinics were not open.

As of Tuesday, over 17 million total doses of the vaccine have been distributed, according to the CDC’s data. Around 4.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, including more than 429,000 people in long-term care facilities.

