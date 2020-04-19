‘Conservative AOC’ gathers momentum in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2020

Has Florida found the conservative answer to socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Laura Loomer, a 26-year-old conservative is running for the Sunshine State’s 21st Congressional District.

“She’s the Republican AOC,” longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone told The New York Post. “She’s young. She’s energetic. She’s feisty. She’s anti-establishment, and she has an enormous national following, as does AOC, which can help finance a congressional race.”

Loomer’s campaign said it expects her to blow out the crowded GOP field in the Aug. 18 primary before heading into the November election against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel.

Stone said Frankel is a weaker incumbent than Queens Rep. Joe Crowley, who AOC famously knocked off in a huge upset in 2018.

Loomer is raising some serious money.

April filings with the Federal Election Commission show Loomer’s campaign collected $204,786 in the first quarter of 2020. That brought her total haul to nearly $600,000 — significantly more than her eight GOP primary rivals combined.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Post noted that “few took Loomer seriously when she declared her candidacy in the heavily-blue 21st district back in August 2019.”

A former investigative journalist for James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, Loomer is most well known for getting banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Medium, Paypal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Lyft, Uber, Uber Eats and MGM Resorts.

“Loomer’s investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, the Las Vegas Shooting, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S.,” her campaign said.

Loomer said her social-media gag order was partly what inspired her run.

“They silenced me and violated my civil rights,” Loomer told The New York Post. “I started thinking to myself, that what happened to me will happen to everyday Americans who don’t have my soap box.”

Loomar campaign manager Giorno said, “The experience I had on the campaign with Donald Trump is really one of the reasons why I took a look at Laura Loomer. She reminded me a little bit of Donald Trump. She is very frenetic, in a good way, constant energy, high expectations of herself and others … she impressed me and I don’t get impressed very easily.”

If elected, Loomer said she would take on AOC and her “Squad” of socialist Democrats — several of whom she casually refers to as “Jihadis.”

“I am a one-woman squad,” Loomer said. “Republicans need more firepower. They need people who aren’t going to cower in fear of these women.”

