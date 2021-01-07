Condemn protest? Naw, dawg, I’m good

Editor’s Note

Waving an American Flag that is not on fire is now rioting. Burning down cities are still mostly peaceful protests. The media is insane.

After a summer of riots promoted by the media as mostly peaceful protests, I just cannot bring myself to condemn an actual mostly peaceful protest in Washington D.C.

A few protesters stormed the Capitol, scaring the derelicts in Congress. … But journalistic standards and accountability have no place in the media circus today. The monkeys at the various outlets went ape.