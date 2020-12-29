Computer repair shop owner in Hunter Biden laptop case sues Twitter for $500 million

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2020

The Delaware computer repair shop owner who turned Hunter Biden’s laptop over to the FBI is suing Twitter for $500 million for defamation, saying the social media platform unfairly branded him a “hacker.”

John Paul Mac Isaac filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Miami, John Solomon reported for Just the News. The suit was filed far from the Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop where Mac Isaac reported that in 2019 a man identifying himself as Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop and never returned to pick it up.

The contents of the laptop Mac Isaac turned over to the FBI and a lawyer working for presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani became the focus of the New York Post’s bombshell report on Biden family corruption.

Democrats and many in the corporate media and on social media made the bogus claim that the story was “Russian disinformation.” Twitter banned stories based on content gleaned from the laptop.

Twitter claimed the laptop material violated its hacking policy. Mac Isaac’s lawsuit claims that the social media company made several “false and negligent statements.”

Twitter’s “actions and statements had the specific intent to communicate to the world” that Mac Isaac “is a hacker,” the lawsuit alleges. “According to Merriam-Webster, a ‘hacker’ is ‘a person who illegally gains access to and sometimes tampers with information in a computer system.’ The term ‘hacker’ is widely viewed as disparaging, particularly when said about someone who owns a computer repair business.”

The lawsuit states that Mac Isaac “is not a hacker” and the information obtained from the laptop does not constitute hacked materials because Mac Isaac lawfully gained access to the computer, first with the permission of its owner, Hunter Biden, and then, after Biden failed to retrieve the hard drive despite Mac Isaac’s requests in accordance with his shop’s abandoned property policy.

Mac Isaac’s lawyers said they filed the case in federal court in Miami because Twitter has an office and “performs substantial activities in the State of Florida.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently said it was a mistake for the platform to censor the Hunter Biden laptop stories.

