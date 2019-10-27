Comey ‘not worried about a single thing’ but ponders move to New Zealand

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2019

Disgraced former chief of the FBI James Comey says he’s not worried about the Department of Justice’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia hoax, in which he played a leading role.

Comey is, however, worried about President Donald Trump winning a second term.

So much so that he says, if that happens, he’ll move to a far away land — New Zealand.

In an appearance at the appropriately-named Politicon 2019 on Saturday, Comey was asked what he would think about an America that re-elected Trump.

“I will be, from my new home in New Zealand, I will still believe in America,” he said. Comey then went on to a tour of the moral high ground that he has positioned himself to occupy, come what may.

“I am optimistic that even if there is not in impeachment proceeding and a removal from office, the American people are going to pass judgment on what kind of country we want to be,” Comey said. “We have strong disagreement on policy grounds and I hope there’s diversity on policy here. I don’t care what your views are. I hope you articulate and defend and listen and debate them — That’s important. But we have something in common … We have a set of values at the core of this country that hold this place together. I tried to explain to kids something that most of you know, we shouldn’t exist.

“We don’t have the normal human glue that holds a country together. We don’t have a common ancestry, common language, common faith. We have nothing in common except a set of values. That is the glue in the United States that holds Republicans, Democrats, and independents together. And I think the American people are alert to the threat that is above our policy disagreements, which are important. Guns are an incredibly important issue. Immigration, abortion, taxes are really important. Above that is something we have in common that’s non-negotiable. Our leaders must reflect on the glue that holds us together. There cannot be people who lie all the time. They just can’t. I hope people see that is true whether they are Republicans or Democrats.”

Comey said he has no concerns over the DOJ’s investigation into the Trump-Russia hoax origins.

“I am not worried about a single thing in connection with any of the matters under investigation,” he said.

Of Attorney General William Barr’s comment that “spying” did occur on Trump’s 2016 campaign, Comey said of Barr “that’s not how the pros operate.”

In a comment which some observers say amounted to rank hypocrisy, Comey, who notoriously leaked information from the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, said:

“If there’s a reason to investigate something, you shut up and try to gather the facts and then share them. I still feel that way. I don’t know what they’re looking at. I’m not really in a position to say you shouldn’t investigate. Okay, if you’re going to investigate, investigate. John Durham is someone who has a strong reputation, someone for years I thought was an excellent prosecutor. I can’t tell what’s going on with the attorney general.”

Comey added: “Gather the facts, write a report, and share it with the American people. Please do that, because all the stuff in the media with attorney general same stuff doesn’t just jive, it is an attack on the integrity of the institution, which he is supposed to be leading. The way to protect that is show the folks the facts. Lay it out. Don’t drip it out, don’t leak it out (emphasis added), give it out. I’m confident that when the American people see the picture of why we did what we did, their confidence in the institution will be maintained, restored, and protected.”

