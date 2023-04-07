Comedian Jimmy Dore: From woke to awakened on Covid injection

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2023

As someone with a pre-exisiting condition, comedian Jimmy Dore said he took the advice of the woke Covid overlords and got the “vaccine.”

Dore quickly had an awakening. He suffered immediate and painful side effects from the jab that lasted for months until he found medical professionals who were willing to treat those injured by the shots.

“I was completely propagandized,” Dore told The Epoch Times in an interview published on April 7. “I have a bone condition that I have to treat every day, so I was afraid. They made it sound like if you got Covid, it’s going to go find the most vulnerable part of your body, it’s going to infect it and kill you. So, I was convinced that if I got it, it was going to go right to my bones and kill me.”

Because he bought into the government and Big Media fear porn, Dore said he knew he “was going to take the vaccine — and I was afraid to look into it. This is true, right? Because I knew I was going to take it anyway, and because both of my doctors had told me to take it, because they didn’t know any better. None of us knew at the time that they were suppressing accurate information. I didn’t know that. Neither did my doctors.”

After that realization, Dore said he started seeing through other propaganda narratives as well.

In The Epoch Times interview, Dore told Dr. Joseph Mercola that he realized the medical establishment and Big Media had lied not only about ivermectin, but also about hydroxychloroquine and early treatments. They lied about herd immunity and natural immunity. They lied about masks. They lied when they said the Covid jab prevents transmission and could end the pandemic. They lied about the safety of the shots, and about the seriousness of the virus itself.

During the Omicron wave, Dore said he contracted Covid three times, and it was “the mildest cold” he’d ever had in his life.

Unfortunately, Mercola noted, Dore “made a second mistake. He took Paxlovid, and got Covid again. That Paxlovid makes you prone to reinfection is now also an established fact.”

Dore, unlike many other people, quickly realized he had been duped. The shot was nowhere near as safe (or effective) as the Covid overlords claimed.

After that realization, he started seeing through other propaganda narratives as well: “At that time, we didn’t know there were other doctors out there with another narrative. I didn’t know about the Great Barrington Declaration. I didn’t know there were leading scientists and doctors who had a different idea. I didn’t know what a criminal Dr. Fauci was. I didn’t know that he did the same thing in the AIDS crisis.”

Dore said he took the shot “got sick, and never got better. It was just horrible side effects. I had 180/120 blood pressure. I could have had a stroke at any moment. I had nerve pain, nerve damage. I was diagnosed with occipital neuralgia, which if you know what that is, it’s the most wicked stiff neck you’ve ever had in your life. I had joint pain, exhaustion, shortness of breath. I had it for months.”

Luckily, Dore said, he found doctors who “were on the forefront of treating people who were vaccine injured … and they had a theory. My doctor was Dr. [Ram] Yogendra. He was working with [Dr.] Bruce Patterson and their idea was that people who got vaccine injured would be presenting as if they had long Covid. … They gave me fluvoxamine, azithromycin, and ivermectin. And when he gave me ivermectin, I was like, ‘Hey, what’s this? I thought this was that horse paste.’ That’s when it was explained to me that we were being lied to on a scale that our minds can’t comprehend. That ivermectin not only is not dangerous, it’s not only for animals, it’s a human medicine. In fact, it won the Nobel Prize for human medicine, and it’s on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines, has been prescribed billions of times and has saved billions of lives, and is less toxic than Tylenol.”

Dore continued: “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And he said, ‘Jimmy, before Covid, they were looking at ivermectin to treat cancer. It was considered a wonder drug. And the reason why they’re lying about it now is because if ivermectin treats Covid, they can’t get their emergency use authorization for these vaccines’ … So that was like, ‘Oh my god, they’re lying about it.’ This is just a big money grab. And as soon as I figured that out, and no matter what I looked into, they were lying about it.”

The Covid virus “was never a serious virus,” Dore added. “Bill Gates, after he cashed in his stock, money that he invested in Pfizer, then he started telling people the truth. He said, ‘Yeah, well, the virus, it isn’t that deadly.”

