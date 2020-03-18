Columnist: Yes, CDC is also part of the Deep State

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2020

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Americans are finding out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was “infected by the same Obama-corruption virus” as the FBI and Department of Justice, a columnist wrote.

“Think the Obama-era DOJ and FBI were the only federal agencies that were politically corrupted by Democrats? Guess again,” Stu Cvrk wrote for RedState on March 17.

“The sad reality is that the list of uncorrupted federal agencies is tiny compared to the list of those that were exploited by Obama and his minions for political purposes. We have already learned much – but not enough! – about the Obama-era FBI who defrauded the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, not once but multiple times. And even some of Obama’s own political appointees in the Justice Department questioned the FBI’s treatment of Michael Flynn.”

With Democrats and their major media allies focused squarely on Washington, D.C. after the “unplanned result” of 2016, the CDC, headquartered in Atlanta, had managed to stay under the radar.

That changed with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Why wouldn’t the CDC be susceptible to Deep State machinations? The columnist noted that “the preponderance of federal civil servants are after all Democrats. For example, in the 2016 election cycle, federal civil servants gave 95 percent of their campaign contributions to Hillary Clinton. Makes me wonder how many of the CDC/NIH experts interviewed on TV are actually Democrats.”

Cvrk continued: “As an aside, it is quite amazing that the Democrats and their media sycophants are essentially blaming the CDC and NIH for a ‘chaotic response’ and the ‘lack of a coherent plan’ in responding to the Wuhan virus. When they blame President Trump, in reality, they’re blaming Democrat-infested federal agencies that have been turned into politically-correct hell-holes, as opposed to executing their mission by focusing on investigating, handling, and controlling new infectious diseases and preparing responses for pandemics.”

Investigative journalist Daniel Greenfield “exposed the rotten underside of the CDC” in an article at FrontPageMag:

[D]uring the Ebola crisis, Democrats tried to shift responsibility from the Obama administration by blaming Republicans for cutting the CDC’s budget from $6.5 billion to $5.9 billion. Sound familiar? Where do those billions for the CDC actually go? Among other things, pushing gun control. The terrible budget deal from December allocated $25 million to the CDC and NIH to study gun violence. The CDC is a classic example of a progressive success story, an agency created to fight malaria by spraying DDT, whose original mission has long since become politically incorrect and which instead adopted a politically correct search for the social root causes of diseases like syphilis and AIDS. Unlike fighting malaria by spraying DDT, fighting syphilis by combating racism doesn’t work. The CDC’s fight against the “obesity epidemic” is even sillier. That includes funding 15 colleges to “work with community extension services to increase access to healthier foods and safe and accessible places for physical activity.” That meant giving LSU over a million bucks to work with farmers’ markets. Obesity obviously can kill people, but it’s not something that the CDC can or should be trying to fix. America doesn’t need the CDC as a pipeline for pork to state schools. We do need the CDC to fulfill its original mandate by dealing with outbreaks of infectious diseases, initially malaria and smallpox, and now Ebola or the coronavirus. We need science, not social welfare. Unfortunately, the CDC, like every federal agency, has drifted from its core mission into social welfare. By the time the Clinton administration had gotten through wrecking the CDC, its labs were infested with mice and rats, and had leaky ceilings. Not only hadn’t it cured syphilis, but it was utterly unready to deal with the anthrax threat. The Obama administration rolled back Bush administration reforms and brought back the old broken CDC under Thomas Frieden. After Frieden botched the Ebola crisis, even mainstream media outlets joined Republicans in calling for his resignation. The CDC left the Obama era even more damaged than ever before.

Greenfield not only exposes the problems but recommends solutions:

No one thinks about the CDC until we need it and discover it doesn’t work. And then the same story repeats itself a few years later while the CDC goes back to battling obesity and racism. The solution begins with restating the mission of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, defining what a disease is, and what controlling or preventing it means. Rolling back mission creep starts with ending CDC campaigns against lifestyle behaviors and focusing on preventing actual disease outbreaks through science, not social welfare.

“Is it any wonder that President Trump formed a White House Coronavirus Task Force to handle the government’s response, as opposed to letting the CDC and NIH take the lead as they did during Obama’s Ebola and H1N1 responses?” Cvrk noted. “And consider that President Trump did that – and instituted travel restrictions with China (and being called a racist for his quick action) – while dealing with the Democrats’ impeachment farce, which didn’t end until the Senate acquittal in early February. Imagine what he might have accomplished without that distraction!”

When the Wuhan coronavirus crisis is over, “the CDC and NIH need to be re-purposed and refocused, with the politically-correct and cultural Marxist nonsense removed completely from the agencies,” Cvrk wrote. “Say! Wouldn’t that be a great idea for the rest of the federal government, too?”

