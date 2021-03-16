Columnist on Biden’s ballpoint pen agenda: Venezuela, here we come

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2021

A New York Times article in May 2019 noted: “Venezuela’s Collapse Is the Worst Outside of War in Decades”.

Wait, a columnist suggested:

“With Democrats in charge until at least November 2022, America may very well take that title,” Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on March 16.

In dismantling President Donald Trump’s America First agenda piece by piece, Joe Biden’s team in just two months has opened the southern border (and vowed to open it even wider); funneled $1.9 trillion in taxpayer money into a covid relief package that should be labeled spread-the-wealth socialism as it hardly pertains to coronavirus; called for massive gun control; and called for massive tax hikes, Chumley noted.

And all of it was done with the backing of the Democrats controlling both the House and Senate.

“At this rate, by the end of the year, America as we know it will be no more. America the free? Try America like Venezuela,” Chumley wrote.

The U.S. debt alone, at more than 27 trillion dollars, “is unsustainable,” Chumley noted. “The debt burden on each and every American citizen grows heavier and heavier.”

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) in 2019 forecast: “In 10 years, the publicly held portion of the national debt will rise from $16.6 trillion in 2019, about 78 percent of today’s GDP, to $31.0 trillion in 2029, or about 93 percent of what the CBO projects GDP will be 10 years from now.”

So, Chumley asked, “where are the Republicans? Where is the so-called party of fiscal responsibility?”

“Nowadays, silenced by Democrats. Democrats hold all the major offices of power on Capitol Hill, Biden is out and about chatting up looming tax hikes — to pay for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus, dontcha know. And the only so-called growth plan on the horizon from the ruling left-leaners in Washington is the one that brings regulatory crackdowns, i.e. higher prices, i.e. climate change economics, or that uses tax dollars to create tax-paid jobs, i.e. infrastructure repair.”

Chumley added:

“Countries unable to service debt deal with hyperinflation, defaults, depressions and societal upheavals. Printing paper money is a temporary — fake — fix.

“And gas prices keep rising.

“And unemployment stands above 6 percent.

“And Biden just spent $1.9 trillion to keep the unemployed at home.

“And Democrats keep pushing for more and more tax dollars to pay for pet projects that put more and more debt onto the backs of American citizens — while simultaneously, opening border doors to let in more migrants who will then receive tax-paid entitlements in exchange for voting Democrat.

“And now the left wants a registry to know who the gun owners are and where they live?”

