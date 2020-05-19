Columnist: Lindsey Graham’s Obamaphobia

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted on May 14: “If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING.”

Trump added: “Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

“President Obama must be called to testify, for it is he who gave the marching orders that started the whole corrupt Deep State coup,” Daniel John Sobieski wrote in a May 18 op-ed for American Thinker.

But will Sen. Lindsey Graham do it? Will the South Carolina Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee call Obama to testify?

Don’t bet on it.

“Lindsey Graham, who apparently has just tested negative for cojones, cautions about making Democrats mad for they might, wait for it, retaliate against Trump later,” Sobieski noted.

Graham said: “As to unmasking, we’ll be asking questions about that regarding Gen. Flynn. But as I said in my statement, no president’s above the law, but we do have separations of powers and I think it could be a bad precedent to compel a former president to come before the Congress. That would open up a can of worms, and for a variety of reasons, I don’t think that’s a good idea. But we will do a lot of oversight over all things Crossfire Hurricane.”

Sobieski wrote: “Bad precedent? It is bad precedent for an outgoing administration to conduct illegal surveillance on members of an incoming administration, to illegally spy on them and commit fraud upon the FISA court. It is bad precedent to alter and lose FBI 302s and to unmask private citizens, leaking that information to the Washington Post. That is a 10-year felony, Sen. Graham.”

Graham has scheduled hearings in June, “but with one very important proviso — with all evidence pointing to Barack Hussein Obama as the architect and quarterback of the coup, particularly the Jan. 5 White House meeting that set up Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Lindsey Graham wants Obama and links to him to be off limits. Lisa Page told FBI lover Peter Strzok, ‘POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.’ Graham wants to hear nothing about what Obama was doing, at least not from the unindicted co-conspirator himself.”

“The fire Graham showed during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings has been extinguished, it seems,” Sobieski wrote.

The Mueller “witch hunt ended, was put to bed, and a report finding no Russian collusion with Trump came out, and Lindsey Graham still did nothing,” Sobieski noted. “He had to wait for (Attorney General William) Barr to look into things. He had to wait until U.S. Attorney John Durham did his investigation. He had to wait for Michael Flynn’s case to be settled. And we’re still waiting. Up to this point, Graham has scheduled or held no committee hearings on the Deep State, FBI, and CIA corruption, Spygate, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Mueller, Stefan Halper, George Papadopoulos, John Brennan, James Comey, Chris Wray, James Clapper, etc.”

Sobieski concluded: “Let Obama try to pull a Lois Lerner and invoke the Fifth Amendment. Exposing this criminal fraud would set a good precedent and go a long way toward Trump’s goal of assuring that this never happens to another president.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: