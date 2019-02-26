Columnist: Bernie Sanders could never pass an FBI background check

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2019

Since Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as a legitimate contender for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, the corporate media has taken to referring to the 77-year-old as a “progressive” or “pragmatist,” rather than “socialist,” a columnist noted.

Sanders is not even a socialist – he’s a die-hard communist, Paul Sperry, Hoover Institution media fellow, wrote for the New York Post.

“If Sanders were vying for a Cabinet post, he’d never pass an FBI background check,” Sperry wrote. “There’d be too many subversive red flags popping up in his file. He was a communist collaborator during the height of the Cold War.”

In 1964, while attending the University of Chicago, Sanders joined the Young People’s Socialist League, the youth wing of the Socialist Party USA.

After graduating, Sanders moved to Vermont, “where he headed the American People’s History Society, an organ for Marxist propaganda,” Sperry noted. “There, he produced a glowing documentary on the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs, who was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as ‘America’s greatest Marxist.’ Sanders still hangs a portrait of Debs on the wall in his Senate office.”

After failed runs for Congress, Sanders in 1981 “managed to get elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont, where he restricted property rights for landlords, set price controls and raised property taxes to pay for communal land trusts,” Sperry noted. “Local small businesses distributed fliers complaining their new mayor ‘does not believe in free enterprise.’ ”

Sanders’ radical activities “didn’t stop at the ­water’s edge,” Sperry wrote.

“Sanders took several ‘goodwill’ trips not only to the USSR, but also to Cuba and Nicaragua, where the Soviets were trying to expand their influence in our hemisphere. In 1985, he traveled to Managua to celebrate the rise to power of the Marxist-Leninist Sandinista government. He called it a ‘heroic revolution.’ Undermining anti-communist U.S. policy, Sanders denounced the Reagan administration’s backing of the Contra rebels in a letter to the Sandinistas.”

Sanders also “lobbied the White House to stop the proxy war and even tried to broker a peace deal. He adopted Managua as a sister city and invited Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega to visit the U.S. He exalted Ortega as ‘an impressive guy,’ while attacking President Reagan,” Sperry wrote.

Sanders told Vermont government-access TV in 1985: “The Sandinista government has more support among the Nicaraguan people – substantially more support – than Ronald Reagan has among the American people.”

Following his second marriage, Sanders and his wife honeymooned in the USSR. “He put up a Soviet flag in his office, shocking even the Birkenstock-wearing local liberals,” Sperry wrote.

As the West was on the verge of winning the Cold War in 1989, Sperry noted, “Sanders addressed the national conference of the U.S. Peace Council – a known front for the Communist Party USA, whose members swore an oath not only to the Soviet Union but to ‘the triumph of Soviet power in the U.S.’ ”

Today, the Democrat presidential candidate “wants to bring what he admired in the USSR, Cuba, Nicaragua and other communist states to America,” Sperry wrote. “For starters, he proposes completely nationalizing our health care system and putting private health insurance and drug companies ‘out of business.’ He also wants to break up ‘big banks’ and control the energy industry, while providing ‘free’ college tuition, a ‘living wage’ and guaranteed homeownership and jobs through massive public works projects. Price tag: $18 trillion.”

“Who will pay for it all? You will. Sanders plans to not only soak the rich with a 90 percent-plus tax rate, while charging Wall Street a ‘speculation tax,’ but hit every American with a ‘global-warming tax,’ ” Sperry noted.

Sperry added: “Of course, even that wouldn’t cover the cost of his communist schemes; a President Sanders would eventually soak the middle class he claims to champion. From each according to his ability, to each according to his need, right?”

