Colorado’s Soros-backed secretary of state bans Arizona-style forensic election audits

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2021

Colorado Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold has permanently banned Arizona-style third-party election audits in Colorado.

In June, Griswold had first implemented emergency rules to block what she labeled as “sham election audits.” The rules ban county clerks in Colorado from allowing access to voting machines unless that person has passed a background check and is performing a task with authorization from either the county clerk or Griswold’s office, Colorado Politics reported on Friday.

The rules also block third parties, such as the Cyber Ninjas firm brought in for the Arizona audit, from accessing Colorado voting machines.

Violation of the standard can result in “the prohibition or limitation on the use of, as well as decertification of, a county’s voting system or components,” the imposed rules state.

Griswold, a former Barack Obama activist, is one of many Democrats in Colorado whose campaigns were heavily funded by leftist billionaire George Soros.

In announcing the rules on Twitter in June, Griswold parroted the Democrat talking point that, despite mountains of evidence, massive fraud in the 2020 election is “The Big Lie.”

My office just issued rules prohibiting sham election audits in the State of Colorado. We will not risk the state’s election security nor perpetuate The Big Lie. Fraudits have no place in Colorado. https://t.co/PFLCjJJmZg — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) June 17, 2021

PJ Media’s Stephen Green noted: “How’s that for restoring people’s faith in election integrity? Left unsaid: Exactly how a third-party audit is either a sham or would put the state’s ‘election security’ at risk.”

Green continued: “Griswold’s refusal to even entertain notions of a third-party audit won’t do anything to set those questions aside. The fact is that Americans from both parties no longer trust our elections.

“Democrats still howl that 2016 was stolen somehow by Donald Trump, and Republicans are on firmer ground with questions about the integrity of the 2020 election. As I’m sure you’ll recall, that race was tainted with last-minute rules changes by unelected judges, mail-in balloting in states with no experience with them, questionable voting machines, Big Tech money, and more.

“Third-party audits — and lots of them — might go a long way toward restoring faith.”

