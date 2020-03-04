Colorado Democrat lawmaker cheers idea of spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2020

The Colorado Republican Party called on a Democratic city councilwoman in Denver to resign after she cheered a tweet which advocated for spreading the coronavirus at President Donald Trump’s rallies.

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca last week responded to a tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

The councilwoman responded: “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” with laughing emojis.

“There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs,” the Colorado GOP said in a statement. “Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.”

The original tweet has since been deleted but was preserved by multiple screenshots. CdeBaca’s office has dismissed calls from the Colorado Republicans for her to resign.

CdeBaca’s office issued a statement insisting that the tweet was “sarcastic.” The statement also regurgitated the lie that Trump had called the coronavirus a “hoax.” The president said Democrats’ politicizing of the cornonavirus was “the new hoax.” He never said the coronavirus was a hoax.

“Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the coronavirus as a ‘hoax,’ no more dangerous than the common flu,” the statement from the councilwoman’s office said, according to ABC affiliate Denver 7.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday donated his fourth-quarter salary to the Department of Heath and Human Services to help fight coronavirus.

The news was announced by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Twitter.

“President Donald Trump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office,” she wrote, sharing an image of the check for $100,000.

The president donated his first-quarter salary to the Department of Homeland Security, the second-quarter salary to the Surgeon General, and his third-quarter salary to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his salary while in office to worthy government programs.

