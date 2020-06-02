College professors nationwide encourage, offer support to rioters

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2020

Many among the ranks of the anarchists who are looting, burning and destroying American cities were indoctrinated by leftist college professors.

So it is no surprise that professors are offering support to the rioters — and even encouraging them to tear down the society they so revile.

Campus Reform has documented several professors offering support and guidance to the rioters who are using tactics straight out of the professors’ playbook for radicals.

Steven Thrasher, assistant professor of journalism and the head chair of social justice reporting at Northwestern University, in an interview with NPR praised the destruction of cities as a “very proportionate response to what’s happening.”

Thrasher claims that “people who don’t agree with it will say it’s a terrible thing that a business has been burned, as if property is more important than life.”

What about the lives of those affected by the burning of a business, many of them the same minorities who these professors claim to be standing up for?

Tressie McMillan Cottom, an associate professor of sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University, encouraged her peers to obtain their students’ contact information so they could bail them out of jail if they were arrested during a riot, Campus Reform noted.

University of Michigan Associate Professor Sarita Schoenebeck responded in agreement with Cottom, tweeting: “This is a good idea. I emailed a subset of my summer RAs (half of whom are Black or Latinx) my cell phone and availability to help them or their friends if they’re in trouble.”

Kitty Eisele, an NPR editor who refers to herself as a Georgetown University professor on social media, suggested that rioters should destroy the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Shame they aren’t noticing the Trump Hotel which costs more and has a more problematic clientele,” Eisele tweeted.

The hotel is housed in the Old Post Office Building, which is owned by the federal government but leased by the Trump Organization. Completed in 1899, the building is included in the National Register of Historic Places.

Breitbart News reported on Monday that University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Professor Sarah Parcak drafted a guide giving detailed instructions to rioters on how to destroy monuments, in particular, the Washington Monument.

Several Twitter users believed Parcak was instructing the rioters on how to destroy Confederate monuments.

“There might be one just like this in downtown Birmingham! What a coincidence. Can someone please show this thread to the folks there,” Parcak tweeted.

Local reports noted the Confederate statue in Birmingham memorializing Charles Linn, captain of the Confederate Navy, was in fact torn down using ropes as Parcak suggested in her tweets.

Twitter users were surprised by the instructions, with one saying, “I hope you’re arrested,” and another user saying, “I hope you lose your job.”

UAB would not comment on whether Parcak would keep her teaching position.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: