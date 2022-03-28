CNN analyst, Lincoln Project founder blame Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock on — Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2022

Donald Trump continues to live rent free in the heads of leftists and RINOs alike.

Following Will Smith’s smackdown of Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast, CNN analyst Asha Rangappa and Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt blamed Trump.

Rangappa tweeted: “So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?”

Schmidt pulled the following out of his arse: “Truth and lies. Do you want to understand how Putin can successfully tell his people that he sent the Russian Army to Ukraine, a nation with a Jewish President whose family was wiped out in the Holocaust, to fight Nazis? Simple. Did you stand up and cheer when a movie star worth hundreds of millions of dollars assaulted a comic on national television and then gave a speech where he talked about being a ‘vessel for love’? If you did and you think you are better than the school teacher at a MAGA event or the retiree in the villages watching Tucker [Carlson].

“Will Smith lost control and committed a crime. The crowd cheered a crime because it also lost control,” he continued. “There is a difference though. The loss of control by the crowd was caused by a surrender of individualism and agency to the false comfort of belonging. There is no blanket that is warmer.

“Do you want to understand how Trump happened? Watch the Oscars and the crowd reaction. The pull to belong is very powerful.”

There you have it. From his base in Florida, Trump controls crowds across the country, even at Left Coast awards ceremonies.

We have achieved “Will Smith slapped Chris Rock because Trump” https://t.co/Scd185R7sa — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the New York Post, citing industry insiders, reported that Smith may be asked to hand back his Best Actor statuette following his live onstage slap of Rock.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which handed out awards Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, has strict guidelines in its code of conduct.

One highly placed Hollywood source told The Post after the incident: “It’s basically assault. Everyone was just so shocked in the room, it was so uncomfortable.”

The Academy cryptically announced from its official Twitter account: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

