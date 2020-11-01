Civil rights activist details Biden’s record: ‘Serial liar’ from the start

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2020

In his 47 years as a politician and denizen of the Washington, D.C. swamp, Joe Biden “has shown himself to have an irresistible propensity to lie,” a columnist noted.

“He has lied to his professors. He has lied to his constituents. He has lied about his academic work. He has lied about his speeches. He has lied about his support of civil rights. He has even lied about the death of his own wife and young daughter. And today, he continues to lie to us about his son, Burisma, the CCP and himself,” Everett Piper noted in an Oct. 30 op-ed for The Washington Times.

In detailing Biden’s long history of lying, Piper cited civil rights activist Shaun King.

King, co-founder of Real Justice PAC and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, said: “Since the early 1970s, Joe Biden has been a serial liar.”

King goes on to explain:

“In 1987, when Joe Biden was running for president for the very first time, his campaign got swallowed up in a swarm of lies that [he] told about himself all over the country. First, Biden was caught plagiarizing a famous speech from, then, British Labor Pary Leader Neil Kinnock — including parts of the speech that came straight from Kinnock’s personal life that were not true for Biden.

“Then, he plagiarized yet another speech from the late Robert Kennedy and another from JFK and another from Hubert Humphrey … Soon, it was discovered that Biden had not just plagiarized those four speeches, but had lied about academic awards [that he never earned], lied about scholarships [that he never received], and lied about his ranking in law school [stating he graduated in the top half of his class when in fact he finished 76th out of 85].”

King also blasted Biden for lying about his involvement in the U.S. civil rights movement.

King said: “Joe Biden … on the backs of people who actually paid an enormous price for being activists and organizers in the Civil Rights Movement, created a completely false narrative of his work and contributions …”

In other words, Piper noted, “Biden repeatedly claimed that he took part in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and not a word of it was or is true. It never happened. He is lying.”

Jeff Chidester of New Hampshire’s Seacoastonline said of Biden’s pattern of deceit: “On numerous occasions, Biden claimed he … was an activist and organizer within the civil rights movement, that he had been trained as a civil rights activist in Black churches, that he had participated in civil rights sit-ins, boycotts, and marches, and even went so far as to claim he was ‘raised in a Black church.’ None of this is true, not even a little bit. It’s all a complete fabrication … A decent man does not do this; a deceitful man does.”

One Biden lie, above all others, that Chidester considers “not only repugnant, but vile to its very core” is Biden’s story of the death of his first wife and young daughter in 1972.

Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and his daughter, Naomi, lost their lives in a tragic auto accident. “Joe Biden immediately took to the stump, claiming that Curtis C. Dunn, the driver of the tractor-trailer rig that hit the Bidens, was drunk at the time of the accident,” Chidester noted.

This is not true. Not even close.

Chidester noted that Biden’s wife “failed to yield the right of way,” and “Dunn put his life in jeopardy when trying to avoid hitting the Biden vehicle. After the accident (Dunn) tried to render aid to the Biden family. Delaware Superior Court Judge Jerome O. Herlihy, who oversaw the police investigation as chief prosecutor [at the time], said there was absolutely no evidence whatsoever supporting Joe Biden’s ‘claim.’ Curtis Dunn was, in fact, cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Columnist Larry Elder noted: “Joe’s calling card is decency, an affable man without a malicious bone in his body. Yet he allowed Dunn, who died in 1999, to go to his grave having been falsely shamed by Biden as a drunk driver responsible for the death of Biden’s wife and newborn daughter. What ‘decent’ man does that.”

