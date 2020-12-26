China ‘journalist’: Top China critic Pompeo ‘gone for good by Jan. 20’

BREAKING . . .

Chen Weihua, China Daily’s European Bureau Chief, threatened U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the same fate of groups persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party …. Chen functions as a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, as China Daily is owned and operated by the regime’s own Publicity Department.

A perennial critic of Pompeo and other critics of China including Nigel Farage, Chen replied to a post highlighting how the “Chinese Communist Party’s war on faith targets Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, and Falun Gong devotees alike” from the official U.S. Department of State’s Twitter account. …

“The Party spares no one,” the post and accompanying graphic adds.

In response, Chen replied “Pompeo surely won’t be spared. He will be gone for good by Jan 20.”

